Padma Awards 2021 | Shinzo Abe, SP Balasubramaniam among seven Padma Vibhushan awardees; check full list here

Seven eminent personalities including former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and musical maestro SP Balasubramaniam have been honoured with Padma Vibhushan this year. The recipients of the Padma Awards were announced on January 25.

The Padma, the fourth highest civilian award in India, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. These awards are given for disciplines or fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service.

SP Balasubramaniam and Tarun Gogoi have been given the award posthumously.

Shinzo Abe awarded Padma Vibhushan

The ex-Prime Minister of Japan was awarded the Padma Vibhushab. Abe during his term as Prime Minister has been pivotal in growing and transforming India's relation with Japan.

In his second stint as PM, he visited India thrice, the most visits by any Japanese PM. He was also the first Japanese PM to be a chief guest at the Republic Day Parade of 2014.

In August 2007, when Abe visited India for the first time as PM, he delivered the now-famous “Confluence of the Two Seas” speech — laying the foundation for his concept of Indo-Pacific. This concept has now become mainstream and one of the main pillars of India-Japan ties. During his second term, Abe helped build the relationship further.

SP Balasubramaniam posthumously awarded Padma Vibhushan

Legendary singer SP Balasubramaniam passed away on 25 September 2020 and will be posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan. The singer had an illustrious career that spanned over more than 40,000 songs.

A versatile singer, languages were no barrier for him. He commanded a fan following across 16 languages, especially in all four southern languages besides Hindi, where he made a mark for himself in the 1980s and 1990s - starting with the songs in “Ek Duje Ke Liye” which also marked the start of his tryst with the national award for playback singing.

The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service. This year, seven personalities have received the honour.

Take a look at the full list here:

1. Shinzo Abe2. S P Balasubramaniam (Posthumous)3. Dr. Belle Monappa Hegde4. Narinder Singh Kapany5. Maulana Wahiduddin Khan6. Shri B. B. Lal

7. Shri Sudarshan Sahoo

Padma Bhushan

8. Krishnan Nair ShantakumariChithra9. Tarun Gogoi (Posthumous)10. Shri Chandrashekhar Kambara11. Ms. Sumitra Mahajan12. Shri Nripendra Misra13. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan (Posthumous)14. Shri Keshubhai Patel (Posthumous)15. Shri Kalbe Sadiq (Posthumous)16. Shri Rajnikant Devidas Shroff

17. Shri Tarlochan Singh

Padma Shri

18. Shri Gulfam Ahmed19. Ms. P. Anitha20. Shri Rama Swamy Annavarapu21. Shri Subbu Arumugam22. Shri Prakasarao Asavadi23. Ms. Bhuri Bai24. Shri Radhe Shyam Barle25. Shri Dharma Narayan Barma26. Ms. Lakhimi Baruah27. Shri Biren Kumar Basak28. Ms. Rajni Bector29. Shri Peter Brook30. Ms. Sangkhumi Bualchhuak31. Shri Gopiram BargaynBurabhakat32. Ms. Bijoya Chakravarty33. Shri Sujit Chattopadhyay34. Shri Jagdish Chaudhary(Posthumous)35. Shri Tsultrim Chonjor36. Ms. Mouma Das37. Shri Srikant Datar38. Shri Narayan Debnath39. Ms. Chutni Devi

40. Ms. Dulari Devi

41. Ms. Radhe Devi42. Ms. Shanti Devi43. Shri Wayan Dibia44. Shri Dadudan Gadhavi45. Shri Parshuram AtmaramGangavane46. Shri Jai Bhagwan Goyal47. Shri Jagadish Chandra Halder48. Shri Mangal Singh Hazowary49. Ms. Anshu Jamsenpa50. Ms. Purnamasi Jani51. Matha B. Manjamma Jogati52. Shri Damodaran Kaithapram53. Shri Namdeo C Kamble54. Shri Maheshbhai & Shri Nareshbhai Kanodia (Duo) *(Posthumous)55. Shri Rajat Kumar Kar56. Shri RangasamiLakshminarayana Kashyap57. Ms. Prakash Kaur58. Shri Nicholas Kazanas59. Shri K Kesavasamy60. Shri Ghulam Rasool Khan61. Shri Lakha Khan62. Ms. Sanjida Khatun63. Shri Vinayak Vishnu Khedekar64. Ms. Niru Kumar65. Ms. Lajwanti66. Shri Rattan Lal67. Shri Ali Manikfan

68. Shri Ramachandra Manjhi

69. Shri Dulal Manki70. Shri Nanadro B Marak71. Shri Rewben Mashangva72. Shri Chandrakant Mehta73. Dr. Rattan Lal Mittal74. Shri Madhavan Nambiar75. Shri Shyam Sundar Paliwal76. Dr. Chandrakant SambhajiPandav77. Dr. J N Pande(Posthumous)78. Shri Solomon Pappaiah79. Ms. Pappammal80. Dr. Krishna Mohan Pathi81. Ms. Jaswantiben Jamnadas Popat82. Shri Girish Prabhune83. Shri Nanda Prusty84. Shri K K Ramachandra Pulavar85. Shri Balan Putheri86. Ms. Birubala Rabha87. Shri Kanaka Raju88. Ms. Bombay Jayashri Ramnath89. Shri Satyaram Reang90. Dr. Dhananjay DiwakarSagdeo91. Shri Ashok Kumar Sahu92. Dr. Bhupendra Kumar SinghSanjay93. Ms. Sindhutai Sapkal94. Shri Chaman Lal Sapru(Posthumous)95. Shri Roman Sarmah96. Shri Imran Shah

97. Shri Prem Chand Sharma

98. Shri Arjun Singh Shekhawat99. Shri Ram Yatna Shukla100. Shri Jitender Singh Shunty101. Shri Kartar Paras Ram Singh102. Shri Kartar Singh103. Dr. Dilip Kumar Singh104. Shri Chandra Shekhar Singh105. Ms. Sudha Hari Narayan Singh106. Shri Virender Singh107. Ms. Mridula Sinha(Posthumous)108. Shri K C Sivasankar(Posthumous)109. Guru Maa Kamali Soren110. Shri Marachi Subburaman111. Shri P Subramanian(Posthumous)112. Ms. Nidumolu Sumathi113. Shri Kapil Tiwari114. Father Vallés(Posthumous)115. Dr. Thiruvengadam Veeraraghavan(Posthumous)116. Shri Sridhar Vembu117. Shri K Y Venkatesh118. Ms. Usha Yadav

119. Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir

The awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March or April every year.