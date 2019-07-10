App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 01:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Oriental Bank of Commerce cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Earlier this week, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said he expects faster transmission of the three successive repo rate cuts totalling 75 basis points.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-owned Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) has cut the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 10 basis points (bps) for various tenors with effect from July 11.

MCLR for overnight and one-month loan tenor has been reduced by 10 bps to 8.20 percent and 8.25 percent, respectively.

Earlier, MCLR for overnight and one-month tenor was 8.30 percent and 8.35 percent, respectively.

Close

Similarly, for three-month, six-month and one-year tenor loans, MCLR has been decreased by 5 bps to 8.45 percent, 8.55 percent and 8.65 percent, respectively.

Earlier, MCLR for three-month, six-month and one-year tenor loans were at 8.50 percent, 8.60 percent and 8.70 percent, respectively.

"This is to inform that the bank has revised MCLR for different tenors with effect from July 11," the bank said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said he expects faster transmission of the three successive repo rate cuts totalling 75 basis points.

On July 9, the State Bank of India had lowered its lending rates by 5 basis points across all tenors.

After the 25 bps repo rate cut in the Monetary Policy review held in June, Bank of Maharashtra, Corporation Bank and IDBI Bank had reduced their MCLR by 5-10 bps.

The next meeting of the monetary policy committee is scheduled for August 5-9, when majority of analysts expect another rate cut.

Banks review MCLR every month.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 12:55 pm

tags #India #Oriental Bank of Commerce #RBI

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.