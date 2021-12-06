MARKET NEWS

December 06, 2021 / 10:56 AM IST

Omicron India LIVE Updates: Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM Modi says important to keep up momentum

Omicron India LIVE Updates: India has now reported 21 cases of the Omicron variant, 17 of which were reported on the same day of December 5.

Omicron India LIVE Updates: India has been recording rising cases of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 which has been declared as a Variant of Concern (VoC) by WHO. As of December 5, the country has 21 cases of the variant, 17 of which were detected on the same day only- December 5. The first two cases of the COVID-19 variant were found in Karnataka on December 2. Subsequently, cases
were then detected from Gujarat, Mahrashtra, Delhi and Rajasthan. Currently, Rajasthan has the most number of Omicron cases at 9 and then Maharashtra at 8. Anticipating the threat from the new variant the Central government tightened the travel guidelines for international passengers coming from 'at risk' countries, where passengers have to undergo RT-PCR test on arrival and will be required to wait for the results before leaving the airport or taking a connecting flight.  The list of 12 at-risk countries include countries in Europe including The United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.
  • December 06, 2021 / 10:56 AM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM Modi says important to keep up momentum

    With over 50 per cent of the country’s eligible adult population now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the inoculation drive has crossed another important milestone and it is important to keep this momentum going to strengthen the fight against the pandemic. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday that over 50 per cent of India’s eligible adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 127.61 crore.

    "India’s vaccination drive crosses another important milestone. Important to keep this momentum to strengthen the fight against COVID-19," Modi tweeted, tagging Mandaviya’s tweet on the milestone. "And yes, keep following all other COVID-19 related protocols including masking up and social distancing," the prime minister said.

  • December 06, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | Nine new cases detected in Rajasthan

    State's Health Secretary Vaibhav Galriya confirmed 9 people from the same family from South Africa, were found infected after their samples were sent for genome sequencing. The total cases now stand at 21 in India, as of  December 5.

  • December 06, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | UK reports 86 new cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant, total 246 

    Britain's health security agency on Sunday reported 86 new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the total number identified so far to 246.

  • December 06, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | 5 with travel history of Africa detected COVID-19 positive in Bihar 

    Five passengers, who came from Omicron affected countries of Africa, were detected Covid positive in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Sunday, and their samples have been sent for genome testing. The patients had recently arrived in Gopalganj. As per the Covid protocol, the district administration conducted RT-PCR tests of these passengers and the reports came positive. Following the development, the district administration sent them to an observation center in the district.

    "The process of Genome sequencing has started now. They will undergo genome sequencing in Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) very soon. Following those results, it will be clear whether they are infected with Omicron or not," an official from the civil surgeon office in Gopalganj said.

  • December 06, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | 69 people found COVID-19 positive at school in Chikkamagalur in Karnataka

    69 persons found covid19 positive at a school including 59 students and 10 staff members yesterday. All the infected students are asymptotic. We have deployed our health and medical staff. Treating them as per home isolation protocol. The school will be sealed as per the orders of DC Chickmagalur for the next 7 days. 457 samples were collected out of which 69 tested positive. All precautionary measures as per the guidelines of govt of Karnataka are taken: Dr UmeshDHOChikkamagalu: Dr UmeshDHOChikkamagalur.

  • December 06, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | 17 more Omicron cases detected in India; Delhi, Rajasthan report first cases of the COVID-19 variant

    India reported 17 more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Sunday - nine persons in Rajasthan capital Jaipur, seven in Maharashtra's Pune district and a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania - taking the tally to 21 in the country. Most of those who tested positive either recently arrived from African countries or were in contact with such people. With this, four states and the national capital have now reported cases of the potentially more contagious variant which has sparked a fresh alert across the world.

    India saw a single-day rise of 2,796 fatalities with Bihar and Kerala carrying out a reconciliation exercise of COVID-19 data, pushing the country's death toll to 4,73,326, while 8,895 new infections were reported, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday. As many 2,426 deaths in Bihar and 263 deaths in Kerala were added.  India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,46,33,255, the data updated at 8 AM showed. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has remained below 50,000 for 161 consecutive days now.

  • December 06, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | Telangana sees 156 new coronavirus cases

    Telangana on Sunday recorded 156 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total number of those affected by the disease in the state to 6,76,943. Out of the new cases, 43 students of a private medical college in Karimnagar district tested positive for COVID-19. The medical students had participated in various events as part of annual day celebrations recently, a health official said adding the college and the hostel has been shut.

  • December 06, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | Tamil Nadu has not detected any cases of Omicron variant: Govt

    The Health and Family Welfare Minister said the five individuals who arrived from the high risk countries were asymptomatic and were fine at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research hospital in the city.As per the first level of information, one individual of the five passengers has tested Covid-19 negative. Tamil Nadu has not detected any cases of 'Omicron' variant and the five international passengers who have tested Covid-19 positive on their arrival from the United Kingdom and Singapore, were suspected to contracted the 'Delta' variant of Covid-19, Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday.
     
    The Health and Family Welfare Minister said the five individuals who arrived from the high risk countries were 'asymptomatic' and were 'fine' at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research hospital in the city. ''As per the first level of information, one individual (of the five passengers) has tested Covid-19 negative. Tamil Nadu has not detected any Omicron variant,'' he told reporters.

  • December 06, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | Omicron has higher risk of reinfection than Delta and Beta variants: Singapore's health ministry

    Singapore's Ministry of Health has said that early clinical observations globally suggest that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may be more transmissible and have a higher risk of reinfection compared to the Delta and Beta variants of the virus. "This means that there is a higher likelihood of individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 to be reinfected with the Omicron variant," Channel News Asia quoted the ministry as saying on Sunday in an update on the Omicron variant.
     
    Meanwhile, the city-state reported one more "preliminarily positive" Omicron case on Sunday. The 37-year old vaccinated permanent resident was on the same flight as two other "preliminary positive" cases that landed here from South Africa on December 1. On Sunday, Singapore also reported 552 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths linked to the coronavirus.
     
    The ministry said it has, over the past several days, reviewed reports from South Africa and other countries, and actively engaged experts in affected countries to obtain first-hand information. "This press release updates our understanding of the Omicron variant, even while many questions remain with no clear answers," the Channel quoted MOH.

  • December 06, 2021 / 08:22 AM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | Confident that Omicron will be defeated, says Guj CM after first case of variant in state 

    A day after the first case of Omicron variant was detected in Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday urged people to take necessary precautions and expressed confidence that the new strain of coronavirus would be defeated. On Saturday, a 72-year-old NRI tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Jamnagar city of the state after his arrival from Zimbabwe, one of the "at risk" countries.

    "Since COVID-19's new variant Omicron has also emerged now, it is imperative that we all remain cautious just like we were during the previous two waves of the pandemic. I am confident that we will be successful in defeating this new variant too," the CM said. He said that over 120 crore doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country so far and Gujarat has emerged as a leader in the vaccination drive with nearly 7.5 crore doses given so far. 

  • December 06, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | Gujarat sees 48 new cases, one death; active tally at 349

    Gujarat on Sunday recorded 48 new coronavirus positive cases and one death, which raised its infection tally to 8,27,707 and fatality figure to 10,095, the health department said. The recovery count of the state reached 8,17,263 as 24 persons got discharge during the day. Of the total 349 active cases, seven patients are on ventilator, it said in a release. As many as 8.28 crore anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible population in Gujarat so far, of which, 1.39 lakh doses were given on Sunday.

  • December 06, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    COVID-19 Omicron Threat | Nagaland reports zero COVID-19 cases, no deaths 

    Nagaland reported no COVID-19 case on Sunday, making it the second such day since the start of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, a health official said. The north-eastern state had reported zero COVID-19 cases on November 20. The COVID-19 death toll in the state also remained at 699 with no reports of any new fatalities. Nagaland's caseload now stands at 32,136, the official said.

