App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 03, 2018 11:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Northeast Assemly Elections 2018: NPF, BJP-NDPP leads in Nagaland

Both the ruling Naga People's Front and the BPP-NDPP alliance are leading in seven seats as trends are available for 15 constituencies for the Nagaland Assembly, Election Commission sources said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Both the ruling Naga People's Front and the BPP-NDPP alliance are leading in seven seats as trends are available for 15 constituencies for the Nagaland Assembly, Election Commission sources said today.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Meghalaya assembly elections Results 

NPF is leading in Chozuba, Dimapur-iii, Longkhim chare, Noklak, Thonoknyu, Tuensang sadar-i and Tuensang sadar-ii seats.

The BJP is leading in three seats - Ghaspani-i, Dimapur-i and Seyochung Sitimi constituencies, the sources said.

related news

Track LIVE updates of Tripura, Nagaland and Megalaya election results

The saffron party's alliance partner Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is leading in four seats - Shamator chessore, Tenning, Kohima town and Noksen.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Nagaland assembly election Results 

The Congress is leading in Ghaspani-ii seat.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Tripura assembly election Results 

Voting for the 59 seats in the 60-member Assembly was held on February 27 as NDPP chief Neiphiu Rio was elected uncontested from Northern Angami II seat.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Nagaland #Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018 #North East Elections 2018 #Politics

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC