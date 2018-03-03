Northeast Assemly Elections 2018: NPF, BJP-NDPP leads in Nagaland

Both the ruling Naga People's Front and the BPP-NDPP alliance are leading in seven seats as trends are available for 15 constituencies for the Nagaland Assembly, Election Commission sources said today.

NPF is leading in Chozuba, Dimapur-iii, Longkhim chare, Noklak, Thonoknyu, Tuensang sadar-i and Tuensang sadar-ii seats.

The BJP is leading in three seats - Ghaspani-i, Dimapur-i and Seyochung Sitimi constituencies, the sources said.

The saffron party's alliance partner Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is leading in four seats - Shamator chessore, Tenning, Kohima town and Noksen.

The Congress is leading in Ghaspani-ii seat.

Voting for the 59 seats in the 60-member Assembly was held on February 27 as NDPP chief Neiphiu Rio was elected uncontested from Northern Angami II seat.