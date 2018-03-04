North East Assembly Election 2018: Tripura poll win reflects people's mood for 2019, says BJP's Ashish Shelar

The BJP's exemplary performance in Tripura reflects the mood of the people for the 2019 general elections, Ashish Shelar, the party's city unit chief, said today.

Shelar credited the victory to the party's national president Amit Shah.

"This is a victory of the strategy of our national president Amit Shah," he told reporters here.

The state BJP's south Mumbai headquarters wore a festive look with workers bursting crackers and distributing sweets.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was expected to join the celebrations but could not as he was caught up in work, a BJP leader said.

"The victory in the North Eastern states will be celebrated with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday morning. The CM will also address a press conference at the state BJP office," the BJP leader said.

In an apparent reference to Shiv Sena, Shelar said that the BJP's victory had given pain to some people.

"There are some people who are not happy with the results. On the contrary, they must have felt sad and their pain can be felt by us," Shelar said.

Continuing its winning streak, the BJP today wrested Tripura from the Left Front and received an invitation to be part of the government in Nagaland, while Meghalaya elected a hung Assembly.