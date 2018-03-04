App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 03, 2018 08:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

North East Assembly Election 2018: Tripura poll win reflects people's mood for 2019, says BJP's Ashish Shelar

The BJP's exemplary performance in Tripura reflects the mood of the people for the 2019 general elections, Ashish Shelar, the party's city unit chief, said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP's exemplary performance in Tripura reflects the mood of the people for the 2019 general elections, Ashish Shelar, the party's city unit chief, said today.

Shelar credited the victory to the party's national president Amit Shah.

"This is a victory of the strategy of our national president Amit Shah," he told reporters here.

Track LIVE updates of Tripura, Nagaland and Megalaya election results

related news

The state BJP's south Mumbai headquarters wore a festive look with workers bursting crackers and distributing sweets.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was expected to join the celebrations but could not as he was caught up in work, a BJP leader said.

"The victory in the North Eastern states will be celebrated with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday morning. The CM will also address a press conference at the state BJP office," the BJP leader said.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Tripura assembly election Results

In an apparent reference to Shiv Sena, Shelar said that the BJP's victory had given pain to some people.

"There are some people who are not happy with the results. On the contrary, they must have felt sad and their pain can be felt by us," Shelar said.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Nagaland assembly election Results

Continuing its winning streak, the BJP today wrested Tripura from the Left Front and received an invitation to be part of the government in Nagaland, while Meghalaya elected a hung Assembly.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Meghalaya assembly elections Results

tags #Current Affairs #Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2018 #Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018 #North East Elections 2018 #Tripura Assembly Elections 2018

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC