you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 03, 2018 12:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

North East Assembly Election 2018: Ruling NPF leads in Nagaland, CM T R Zeliang ahead in Peren constituency

The ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) is leading in 11 seats, closely followed by the BPP-NDPP alliance in 10 seats as per trends available for 25 constituencies for the Nagaland Assembly, Election Commission sources said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chief Minister T R Zeliang of the NPF is leading from Peren constituency.

Alliance partners the BJP and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) both are leading in five seats each.

The National People's Party (NPP) is leading in three seats and the Janata Dal (United) in one, the sources said.

Voting for the 59 seats in the 60-member Assembly was held on February 27 as NDPP chief Neiphiu Rio was elected uncontested from Northern Angami II seat.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Nagaland #Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018 #North East Elections 2018 #Politics

