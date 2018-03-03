North East Assembly Election 2018: Ruling NPF leads in Nagaland, CM T R Zeliang ahead in Peren constituency

The ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) is leading in 11 seats, closely followed by the BPP-NDPP alliance in 10 seats as per trends available for 25 constituencies for the Nagaland Assembly, Election Commission sources said today.

Track LIVE updates of Tripura, Nagaland and Megalaya election results

Chief Minister T R Zeliang of the NPF is leading from Peren constituency.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Meghalaya assembly elections Results

Alliance partners the BJP and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) both are leading in five seats each.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Nagaland assembly election Results

The National People's Party (NPP) is leading in three seats and the Janata Dal (United) in one, the sources said.

Track constituency-wise LIVE updates of Tripura assembly election Results

Voting for the 59 seats in the 60-member Assembly was held on February 27 as NDPP chief Neiphiu Rio was elected uncontested from Northern Angami II seat.