Mar 03, 2018 01:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

North East Assembly Election 2018: BJP-IPFT combine surges ahead in Tripura, Congress leading in Meghalaya

In Nagaland, the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) was ahead in 15 constituencies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP and its ally surged ahead of the Left Front in Tripura establishing a lead in 37 seats, while the Congress was ahead in Meghalaya, according to Election Commission sources.

In Nagaland, the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) was ahead in 15 constituencies. The BJP and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) were also leading in 15 seats.

Track LIVE updates of Tripura, Nagaland and Megalaya election results

The elections for the 59 seats in Tripura's 60-member Assembly was held on February 18. Polling was countermanded in one seat due to death of a CPI(M) candidate.

The BJP was leading in 29 seats while its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) was ahead in 8 seats. The ruling CPI(M), which is power for the last 25 years, was ahead in 17 seats, according to the trends available. BJP state president Biplab Kumar Deb and party MLA Sudip Roy Burman were leading in their respective seats of Banamlipur and Agartala.

According to trends of 58 constituencies available in Meghalaya, the ruling Congress won two seats and was leading in 19 followed by the National People's Party (NPP) in 14.

Chief Minister Mukul Sangma registered wins from both Songsak and Ampati constituencies. While the United Democratic Party (UDP) was leading in five, the People's Democratic Front (PDF) was leading in four. The BJP was leading in 5 constituencies.

The Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) was leading in 2 seats while Independents were ahead in 6 seats. The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) was leading in one seat. Polling for 59 seats of the 60-member Assembly was held on February 27.

In Nagaland, the BJP is ahead in five and the NDPP in 10 seats. Trends were available for 33 seats till 11 am. The National People's Party was ahead in two seats and the JD(U) in one.

Commenting on the trends in the three states, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said that it indicated to a new political direction and would have an effect on national politics as well. "We are confident of forming government in all three states", he said. BJP leader Ram Madhav said, "Seeing the early trends, I feel that in Tripura BJP is going to do very well. In Nagaland too, our alliance is doing very well and Congress is trailing in Meghalaya".

 

tags #Current Affairs #India #Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2018 #Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018 #North East Elections 2018 #Tripura Assembly Elections 2018

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

