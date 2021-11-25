Noida International Airport Foundation Laying Ceremony LIVE Updates: Jewar Airport to be North India's 'Logistics Gateway', says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone of Noida International Airport at Jewar shortly. (Image: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on November 25. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were also present in the ceremony.

Noida International Airport at Jewar will become the logistics gateway of North India, said the prime minister. It will benefit crores of people of Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh, he added.

The airport is a key infrastructure project of the Yogi Adityanath government in the state, where the next assembly elections are expected in early 2022.

Spread over more than 1,300 hectares, the first phase of the airport, to be completed by 2024, will have the capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year. The airport will be built over four phases, with the entire project estimated to cost around Rs 30,000 crore, according to officials. It will also be India’s first net-zero emission airport.

The airport will be developed by Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL), in which Zurich Airport International AG has a 100 percent shareholding. The concession period for the airport is 40 years and Noida International Airport Ltd (NIAL) will have one percent "golden share" in YIAPL as well as the right to appoint two directors on the YIAPL board. NIAL has been set up as a company for the Noida International Airport.

03.09 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi concludes his speech.

03.05 pm: After 7 decades, UP getting what it always deserved; with efforts of double-engine govt, UP turning into the country's most connected region: Prime Minister Narendra Modi after laying the foundation stone of Noida International Airport at Jewar.

03.03 pm: Noida International Airport will be the largest centre of repair, maintenance, and operation of aircraft. A facility for maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft will be built in the area of 40 acres here, which will provide employment to hundred of youths: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of foundation laying ceremony of Noida International Airport at Jewar.

03.00 pm: A group of people disturbed PM Narendra Modi's address. They were demanding a separate bench of Allahabad high court in Agra. Cops dispersed the group.

02.55 pm: Noida International Airport at Jewar will become the logistics gateway of North India. It will benefit crores of people of Delhi-NCR and western UP: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the foundation laying ceremony of Noida International Airport at Jewar.

02.45 pm: Jewar Airport will help smaller farmers and artisans export their products all over the world. It will also boost tourism in Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of foundation laying ceremony of Noida International Airport at Jewar.

02.35 pm: India is moving towards better infrastructure development. Better infrastructure projects result in progress for farmers, common men and every Indian citizen: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the foundation laying ceremony of Noida International Airport at Jewar.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays out of Noida International Airport, Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar pic.twitter.com/udnsvXbqN9

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 25, 2021

PM Narendra Modi is speaking after flagging off the construction of Noida International Airport at Jewar.

02.30 pm: PM Narendra Modi flags off the construction of Noida International Airport at Jewar

02.15 pm: Noida International Airport will be a multi-modal connectivity hub. It will create employment opportunities for more than 1 lakh people. Soon we'll see 17 airports including an international airport at Ayodhya in the state, says Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

01.55 pm: PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Noida International Airport at Jewar shortly. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Daniel Bircher, CEO, Zurich Airport International AG, and other dignitaries are also present in the ceremony.



Uttar Pradesh is all set to become the only State in the country to have five international airports as PM @narendramodi to lay the foundation stone of the #NoidaInternationalAirport at Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar#नए_यूपी_की_उड़ान pic.twitter.com/THdckOvGi2 — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 25, 2021

01.40 pm: PM Narendra Modi arrives at the venue to lay the foundation stone of Noida International Airport at Jewar.

01.15 pm: Sikandrabad MLA Bimla Singh Solanki and Aligarh MLA Satish Kumar Gautam arrive at the venue to participate in the foundation laying ceremony of Noida International Airport at Jewar.

12.35 pm: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrives at the venue to participate in the foundation laying ceremony of Noida International Airport at Jewar.

PM Narendra Modi is expected to arrive at the venue soon to lay the foundation stone of Noida International Airport at Jewar.