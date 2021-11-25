PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Jewar airport today: All you need to know

Noida International Airport at Jewar will be India’s first net zero emissions airport. (File Picture)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on November 25 afternoon. Once completed, the airport would be the biggest in the country.



Tomorrow, 25th November is a major day for India’s and Uttar Pradesh’s strides in infra creation. At 1 PM, the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport will be laid. This project will significantly boost commerce, connectivity and tourism. https://t.co/8sSa8R1aFl

The ceremony will be held at 1 pm, the Prime Minister has said. “Tomorrow, 25th November is a major day for India’s and Uttar Pradesh’s strides in infra creation. At 1 PM, the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport will be laid. This project will significantly boost commerce, connectivity and tourism,” Modi tweeted on November 24.

Spread over more than 1,300 hectares, the first phase of the airport, to be completed by 2024, will have the capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year. The airport will be built over four phases.

Once it gets operational, Uttar Pradesh will be the only state in the country to have five international airports. Until 2012, Uttar Pradesh had only two international airports: Lucknow and Varanasi. The third international airport in Kushinagar, which was inaugurated by Modi on October 20, is now operating, while work on the airport in Ayodhya is in full gear, with flight services likely to begin early next year. The fifth international airport is to come up at Jewar.

The Jewar airport will be the second international airport in the National Capital Region (NCR) after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The airport will also be India’s first net-zero emission airport.

Here are the key things to know about the Noida International Airport, Jewar:

- The Noida International Airport will be developed in four phases, with the entire project estimated to cost around Rs 30,000 crore, according to officials.

- It is being developed in public-private partnership (PPP) mode and is touted to be the biggest airport in India upon completion.

- The airport will initially have two runways. The development of the first phase of the airport is being done with a cost of over Rs 10,050 crore, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office. The amount excludes the money to be spent by the Uttar Pradesh government towards resettlement and rehabilitation and land acquisition.

Land for the first phase has been acquired by the district administration from villages of Rohi, Parohi, Banwari Bans, Dayantpur, Kishorepur and Ranhera in Jewar tehsil under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RFCTLARR) Act, 2013.

- The design of the airport is focused on low operating costs and seamless and fast transfer processes for passengers.

- The airport will be developed by Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL), in which Zurich Airport International AG has a 100 percent shareholding. The concession period for the airport is 40 years and Noida International Airport Ltd (NIAL) will have one percent "golden share" in YIAPL as well as the rights to appoint two directors on the YIAPL board. NIAL has been set up as a company for the Noida International Airport.

- The Uttar Pradesh government and the New Delhi Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) will have 37.5 percent stake each in NIAL. The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) have 12.5 percent stake each in the company.

- The airport will develop a ground transportation centre that will feature a multimodal transit hub, housing metro and high-speed rail stations, taxi, bus services and private parking. This will enable seamless connectivity of the airport with road, rail, and metro. Noida and Delhi will be connected to the airport through metro service. All major nearby roads and highways like the Yamuna Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be connected to the airport.

- The airport will also be linked to the planned Delhi-Varanasi High Speed Rail Corridor, which will cover the distance between Delhi and the airport in just 21 minutes.

- The airport will also house a state-of-art MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhauling) Service.

- The airport is introducing a swing aircraft stand concept, providing flexibility for airlines to operate an aircraft for both domestic and international flights from the same contact stand, without having to re-position the aircraft. This will ensure quick and efficient aircraft turnarounds at the airport, while ensuring a smooth and seamless passenger transfer process.

- It will also be India’s first net-zero emission airport. It has earmarked dedicated land to be developed as forest park using trees from the project site. It will preserve all native species and be nature positive throughout the development of the airport.