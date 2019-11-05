Explained | No law, no order: Tensions simmer as Delhi Police protests against clashes with lawyers

Violent clashes had erupted between lawyers and the Delhi Police outside the Tis Hazari court complex in the national capital on November 2. A lawyer and a journalist were allegedly injured in the clashes that broke out on the same day and a vehicle was set ablaze.

The Bar Council of India condemned the incident and called for a lawyers’ strike on November 4. The Delhi Police also launched a protest on November 5 outside the police headquarters to denounce the assault.

What triggered the clashes, what are both parties demanding and is the government intervening — here is all you need to know:

What triggered the clashes on November 2?

According to an office bearer of the Tis Hazari Bar Association, a police vehicle hit the vehicle of a lawyer, after which the situation aggravated and led to violence and arson.

Jai Biswal, office bearer of the Tis Hazari Bar Association, told The Times of India, “A police vehicle hit the vehicle of a lawyer while he was coming to court. When the lawyer confronted them, he was ridiculed and six personnel carried him inside and thrashed him. People saw this and called the police.”

“SHO and local police came there but were not allowed to go inside. We informed the High Court. A team was sent there along with six judges but even they were not allowed to go in. When they started leaving, cops fired bullets,” he added.

What have the lawyers claimed?

KC Mittal, Chairman, Bar Council of Delhi, told the media, "We strongly condemn brutal unprovoked attack on lawyers by police at Tis Hazari Court. One lawyer is critical. A young lawyer was beaten up in the lockup. This is high-handedness of police and they should be dismissed and prosecuted. We stand with Delhi lawyers."



#WATCH - Shocking visuals of a police officer being assaulted by protesting lawyers outside Saket District Court in New Delhi.

The protest was called by the lawyers to show their resentment over Tis Hazari Court incident on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/yHSZhfliXv — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 4, 2019

On November 4, a lawyer was seen thrashing a lone police officer outside Saket court in a video, that later went viral on social media.

Tension between cops and lawyers escalated after the incident.

What does the Delhi Police have to say?

Hundreds of police personnel have gathered outside the police headquarters at ITO in Delhi, to protest against the assault by lawyers. Several of them were seen holding placards that read: "We are human in police uniforms" and "Protectors Need Protection".

The Delhi Police has submitted a report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, giving a detailed account of the circumstances that led to the events on November 2.

At least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were reportedly injured in the clashes that broke out on Saturday.

What has the Bar Council of India said?

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has written to bar bodies asking them to identify lawyers "indulging in hooliganism" and requested advocates to end their protest, which is "bringing bad name to the institution".

In a letter to various state Bar associations, BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said sparing such "rowdy elements" is tarnishing image of the institution and it is the inaction and tolerance of bar bodies that encourage these advocates, which would ultimately result in "contempt proceedings by the high courts or Supreme Court".

Warning that the BCI would withdraw its support from the entire episode, Mishra said, "If the peace and harmony is not restored and resolution (to abstain from work) is not recalled, then we will have no option but to withdraw from this episode. We will neither participate in enquiry nor will we be in a position to defend anyone inside or outside Court.”

What has the Delhi Commissioner of Police said?

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik urged protesting police personnel to return to work and that they should behave like a "disciplined force".

"We have to behave like a disciplined force. The government and the people expect us to uphold the law, it is our big responsibility. I urge you to resume duty," Patnaik told the police personnel, adding that their concerns will be addressed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal also assured them that their concerns would be addressed.

"Your concerns and anger have been conveyed to senior officials and I want to assure you that your protest here will not go unsuccessful," Singhal said.

What action has been taken?

The Delhi High Court took suo motu cognisance of media reports of the incident and said Justice (retd) S P Garg, a former judge of the court, would hold a judicial inquiry into the matter. Garg will be assisted by Directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Intelligence Bureau and Vigilance in conducting the judicial probe.

It directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to transfer Special Commissioner Sanjay Singh and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harinder Singh during the pendency of the inquiry and made it clear that no coercive action would be taken against any lawyer.

Meanwhile, sources have told News18 that Home Minister Amit Shah is concerned about the situation and that the Home Secreatry is in touch with the Delhi Police chief.

The news channel also reported that Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has been tasked with diffusing the situation and will meet Commissioner Patnaik later in the day.