Delhi Police personnel protest assault on policemen; Commissioner urges them to return to work

Hundreds of police personnel gathered outside the police headquarters in New Delhi on November 5, to protest the assault on policemen following a clash with lawyers.

Several policemen holding placards that read: "We are human in police uniforms" and "Protectors Need Protection", were seen outside the police headquarters at ITO in New Delhi.

They urged their seniors to stand with them to save the honour of the uniform.

Police chief asks police personnel to resume work

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik urged protesting police personnel to return to work and that they should behave like a "disciplined force".

"We have to behave like a disciplined force. The government and the people expect us to uphold the law, it is our big responsibility. I urge you to resume duty," Patnaik told the police personnel, adding that their concerns will be addressed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal also assured them that their concerns would be addressed.

"Your concerns and anger have been conveyed to senior officials and I want to assure you that your protest here will not go unsuccessful," Singhal said.

Congress reacts, says situation a "new low"

Reacting to the development, Congress said that police protesting on the roads in the national capital is a "new low" for India since independence.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala asked whether this is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s 'New India' and wondered where the ruling party is taking the country.

"A new low in 72 years - Police on protest in 'National Capital of Delhi'. Is this BJP's 'New India'? Where will BJP take the country? Where is India's HM, Sh. Amit Shah," Surjewala posted on Twitter.

The party's spokesman RPN Singh said: "This is unprecedented. If law enforcement agencies are on the streets, what will happen to the common man?" He alleged that such things take place whenever the BJP is in power.

Police submits report to MHA

The Delhi Police, on November 5, also submitted a report to the Union Home Ministry, on the clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court complex.

It is a factual report in which the Delhi Police has given details of the circumstances leading to Saturday's incident and the action taken after it, a Home Ministry official told news agency PTI.

It does not cover what happened after Saturday, including an incident on Monday in which a video shows a group of lawyers purportedly assaulting a policeman outside the Saket court, he said.

On November 4, an on-duty policeman was thrashed by advocates outside the Saket Court.

In a video of the purported incident, lawyers were seen beating up the policeman who was riding a bike. One of the lawyer was also seen slapping the policeman.

When the policeman was leaving the spot, the lawyer also hit his bike with his helmet.

Lawyers and police clashed at the Tis Hazari Court complex in New Delhi on November 2 during which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while many vehicles vandalised or set on fire, according to officials.