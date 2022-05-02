English
    No individual can be forced to get vaccinated: Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court also directed the Centre to publish reports on adverse events of vaccines from people and doctors on a publicly accessible system, without compromising data of the individuals reporting them.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 02, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    No individual can be forced to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as “bodily integrity is a part of the fundamental right to life under Article 21” o f the Constitution, the Supreme Court said on Monday at a hearing on the government's current policy.

    The Supreme Court also directed the Centre to publish reports on adverse events of vaccines from people and doctors on a publicly accessible system, without compromising data of the individuals reporting them.

    It has also directed all authorities and educational institutions, including the private ones, “to review all vaccine mandates if not already recalled".

    The government’s current vaccine policy has been found by the court to be not "unreasonable", considering the seriousness of illness, reduction in oxygen levels, mortality rate and expert opinion, the court said.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Covid vaccine #COVID vaccine India #Covid-19 #Supreme Court
    first published: May 2, 2022 11:25 am
