No individual can be forced to get vaccinated: Supreme Court

Representative image

No individual can be forced to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as “bodily integrity is a part of the fundamental right to life under Article 21” o f the Constitution, the Supreme Court said on Monday at a hearing on the government's current policy.

The Supreme Court also directed the Centre to publish reports on adverse events of vaccines from people and doctors on a publicly accessible system, without compromising data of the individuals reporting them.

It has also directed all authorities and educational institutions, including the private ones, “to review all vaccine mandates if not already recalled".

The government’s current vaccine policy has been found by the court to be not "unreasonable", considering the seriousness of illness, reduction in oxygen levels, mortality rate and expert opinion, the court said.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes