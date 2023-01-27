English
    Need farm sector income at more than 24% of GDP to realise 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat' dream: Gadkari

    Gadkari stressed the need for the introduction of technology in rural and tribal regions saying it will alleviate poverty and hunger and elevate the areas from an economic perspective and create job opportunities.

    PTI
    January 27, 2023 / 09:29 PM IST
    Nitin Gadkari was speaking at the 22nd convocation of Sri Balaji University in Pune. (File image: Reuters)

    India will find it difficult to realise the 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant) vision till the share of the agriculture and allied sectors in the GDP crosses 24 per cent, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday, pitching for the introduction of technologies in farming and rural and tribal areas.

    The minister was speaking at the 22nd convocation of Sri Balaji University in Pune.

    "Our agriculture and allied sector income is 12 per cent of the GDP, manufacturing sector income is 22 to 24 per cent, and service sector is 52 to 54 per cent. I have come here to say that till the time this 12 per cent (of agriculture and allied sectors) does not go beyond 24 per cent, there are difficulties in making 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat," he said.

    Gadkari stressed the need for the introduction of technology in rural and tribal regions saying it will alleviate poverty and hunger and elevate the areas from an economic perspective and create job opportunities.