Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NDA's Rafale aircraft 2.8% cheaper than UPA's price, says CAG report

The CAG report titled “Capital Acquisition in Indian Air Force” was tabled in the Rajya Sabha on February 13

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Rafale aircraft deal signed by the Centre in 2016 was 2.8 percent cheaper than the deal negotiated by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, according to a Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report.

The CAG report titled “Capital Acquisition in Indian Air Force” was tabled in the Rajya Sabha on February 13.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in September 2018 said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was getting the Rafale fighter jets at a rate 9 percent cheaper than what the UPA had agreed upon.

The report suggests that India managed to save 17.08 percent money for the India Specific Enhancements in the 36 Rafale aircraft contract, as compared to the 126 aircraft deal proposed earlier, media reports suggest.

According to media reports, the delivery schedule of the first 18 Rafale aircraft is better than what was proposed in the 126 aircraft deal, by five months.

Reacting to the development, Union Minister Arun Jaitley has said in a series of tweets: “Satyameva Jayate – the truth shall prevail. The CAG Report on Rafale reaffirms the dictum. 2016 vs. 2007 terms – Lower price, faster delivery, better maintenance, lower escalation.”

“It cannot be that the Supreme Court is wrong, the CAG is wrong and only the dynast is right. How does democracy punish those who consistently lied to the nation? The lies of ‘Mahajhootbandhan’ stand exposed by the CAG Report,” Jaitley added.

Members of Parliament (MPs) belonging to the Congress, Trinamool Congress and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were protesting outside Parliament. Alleging conflict of interest, the Congress had on February 10 requested CAG Rajiv Mehrishi to recuse himself from auditing the Rafale deal as he, as the then Finance Secretary, was part of the negotiations. Congress also said that it would be improper on the part of Mehrishi to present the report in Parliament.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 01:20 pm

