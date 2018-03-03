Nagaland trends: NPF leading in 3, NDPP in 2 seats

The ruling NPF was leading in three seats while the NDPP was leading in two seats as per early trends available for the Nagaland Assembly, Election Commission sources said today.

The Naga Peoples Front was leading in Longkhim-Chare, Chozuba and Tuensang Sadar I seats.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party was leading in Noksen and Kohima town seats.

Voting for the 59 seats in the 60-member Assembly was held on February 27 as NDPP chief Neiphiu Rio was elected uncontested from Northern Angami II seat.

