Mar 03, 2018 11:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nagaland trends: NPF leading in 3, NDPP in 2 seats

The ruling NPF was leading in three seats while the NDPP was leading in two seats as per early trends available for the Nagaland Assembly, Election Commission sources said today.

Track LIVE updates of the constituency-wise results of the Nagaland Assembly Elections here.

The Naga Peoples Front was leading in Longkhim-Chare, Chozuba and Tuensang Sadar I seats.

Track LIVE updates of Tripura, Nagaland and Megalaya election results

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party was leading in Noksen and Kohima town seats.

Track LIVE updates of the constituency-wise results of the Tripura Assembly Elections here.

Voting for the 59 seats in the 60-member Assembly was held on February 27 as NDPP chief Neiphiu Rio was elected uncontested from Northern Angami II seat.

Track LIVE updates of the constituency-wise results of the Mehghalaya Assembly Elections here.

 

 

tags #Current Affairs #India #Nagaland #Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018 #North East Elections 2018 #Politics

