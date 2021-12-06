MARKET NEWS

India

Nagaland firing incident: HM Amit Shah to make statement in both Houses

Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to first make the statement in Lok Sabha and then in Rajya Sabha.

Moneycontrol News
December 06, 2021 / 11:58 AM IST
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah (Illustration: Suneesh K)

Home Minister Amit Shah is set to make a statement in both Houses of Parliament today on the Nagaland firing incident which led to the death of 14 civilians.

Shah is expected to first make the statement in Lok Sabha and then in Rajya Sabha on 6 December.

Parliament LIVE Updates

Security forces opened fire on civilians killing 14 and injuring 11 more in Nagaland's Mon district in three consecutive incidents of firing the first of which was possibly a case of mistaken identity, the state police had said on December 5. One soldier also died in rioting which followed.

The first firing which killed six civilians, occurred when army personnel mistook coal mine workers returning home in a pick-up van singing songs on Saturday evening, to be insurgents belonging to the Yung Aung faction of the banned outfit NSCN (K), about whose movements they had been tipped off.

Related stories

Also read | Nagaland killings: Faulty intelligence may have caused botched army operations

The Nagaland government on December 5 announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the 13 people killed in firing by security forces.

The state government also decided to set up a High Level Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by an IGP level officer to probe the incident that took place on Saturday evening, according to an official statement.

The state government has condemned the incident in Oting village area of Mon district that resulted in the death of 13 civilians, Nagaland Chief Secretary J Alam said in the statement.

Also read | Security forces gun down 11 civilians in Nagaland, Army calls it 'unfortunate'
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amit Shah #India #Nagaland #Politics
first published: Dec 6, 2021 11:57 am

