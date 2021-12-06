MARKET NEWS

English
December 06, 2021 / 10:55 AM IST

Parliament LIVE Updates: Amit Shah to give a statement on the Nagaland firing incident in both Houses of the Parliament today

Parliament Winter session Live Updates: TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of 'national policy on foodgrains procurement and legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price to farmers'. 

Parliament Winter session Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to give a statement on the Nagaland firing incident in both the Houses of the Parliament today. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju to introduce the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha today. Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to move
the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021, for consideration and passing, in Lok Sabha today. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says he has decided to suspend his hosting of the Sansad TV show "To the Point" until the suspension of 12 Opposition members of Rajya Sabha is revoked. The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021 and The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020 to be discussed in Rajya Sabha today. Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha gives Suspension of Business Notice "to discuss the matters related to the killing of innocent civilians in Nagaland". Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy has given a notice under Rule 168 to move a motion under Rule 167 for a "discussion on Nagaland firing incident which is a matter of great public interest". Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the firing incident in Nagaland in which 13 civilians died. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the Nagaland firing incident.
  • December 06, 2021 / 11:08 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Update | PM Modi to hold meeting with top ministers in Parliament over Nagaland firing

    ​PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with top ministers in Parliament to discuss various issues including the Nagaland firing incident and the government's strategy in both Houses

  • December 06, 2021 / 11:05 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Update | Lok Sabha begins with uproar over Nagaland killings. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informs the house that Home Minister will give a detailed statement in Parliament today only

  • December 06, 2021 / 10:55 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Update: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says he has decided to suspend his hosting of the Sansad TV show "To the Point" until the suspension of 12 Opposition members of Rajya Sabha is revoked.

  • December 06, 2021 / 10:48 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Update: Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to move the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021, for consideration and passing, in Lok Sabha today.

  • December 06, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Update: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju to introduce the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha today.

  • December 06, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE update: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Nagaland firing incident

  • December 06, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE update: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to give a statement on the Nagaland firing incident in both the Houses of the Parliament today.

  • December 06, 2021 / 10:14 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the parliament winter session live blog, we will update you with latest happenings from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

