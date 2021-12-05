MARKET NEWS

Nagaland killings

Was Nagaland killings a case of mistaken identify? Here's what the Army has to say

Nagaland killings: Security forces were waiting to ambush militants of Yung Aung faction when the truck arrived.

December 05, 2021 / 01:39 PM IST
The incident happened in Mon district which shares a porous border with Myanmar where the insurgent faction NSCN (K) are from. (Image credit: File photo)

After 11 civilians were killed by security forces during an anti-insurgency operation in Mon district of Nagaland, the police is investigating whether it was a case of mistaken identity.

A group of daily-wage earners was returning home in a pick-up van from a coal mine on Saturday evening in Mon district when the vehicle was allegedly fired upon by Army personnel, who were conducting an operation in the area after receiving inputs on the movement of militants of Yung Aung faction of proscribed outfit NSCN (K), the police said.

Mon shares a porous international border with Myanmar, where the Yung Aung faction of NSCN (K) is based.

Security forces meanwhile said it was a case of mistaken identity as the forces were sitting in an ambush when the truck arrived on the scene. Either the truck was caught in the crossfire between forces and insurgents or the truck was mistaken to be the vehicle carrying the insurgents, sources said. Both angles are being investigated.

The Army termed the loss of lives "unfortunate" and stated that the incident is being investigated by the Court of Inquiry at the 'highest level' and appropriate action would be taken as per the course of the law.

"Anguished" Home Minister Amit Shah has promised a high-level SIT probe and justice to the bereaved families.
first published: Dec 5, 2021 01:29 pm

