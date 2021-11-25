MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Passive Investing has the potential to create long-term wealth for new investors by joining an engaging webinar on November 25, 4:00 p.m
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Amit Shah asks industries to invest in Northeast

Addressing the annual session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce virtually, Shah said peace has been restored in the Northeast in the last seven years, militancy has come to an end and there is political stability in all the eight states in the region.

PTI
November 25, 2021 / 01:13 PM IST
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asked industries to invest in the Northeast and said the Narendra Modi government has created a conducive environment for the industrial growth of the region.

Addressing the annual session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce virtually, Shah said peace has been restored in the Northeast in the last seven years, militancy has come to an end and there is political stability in all the eight states in the region.

He said massive development work has been going on in the Northeast, infrastructure has been improved a lot, road, rail and air connectivity has also been improved.

By 2024, the Modi government will connect capitals of all the eight states by air, seven of the eight state capitals will be connected through rail, and a network of roads is operational.

"Time has come to invest in the Northeast, empower the Northeast, give a boost to the Northeast and bring the Northeast into the nation’s development trajectory," Shah said.

Close

Related stories

The home minister said he understood that making investment is a big issue for any businessman but the Modi government has created an environment for investment in the Northeast with proper infrastructure.

He assured the industries that all the state governments will cooperate if they come to invest in the region. Shah said there are opportunities in sectors like tourism, Information Technology, agriculture and organic food, which the industries can explore in the Northeast.

He said the prime minister’s vision of making India a USD 5 trillion economy and global power house by 2024-25 will be successful only when the entire eastern region is developed at par with the rest of the country.
PTI
Tags: #Amit Shah #Business #Companies #Northeast
first published: Nov 25, 2021 01:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.