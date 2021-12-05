Security forces gun down 11 civilians in Nagaland, Army calls it 'unfortunate'

"The security forces have suffered severe injuries in the incident including one soldier who succumbed to the injuries," the Army said. [Representative image]

At least 11 civilians were gunned down by security forces in Mon district of Nagaland, the Indian Army confirmed the incident while terming it as an unfortunate one on December 5.

The incident took place between Oting and Tiru villages when some daily-wage labourers were returning home in a pick-up van from a coal mine in the evening on December 4, the police said.

The vehicle was allegedly fired upon by the army personnel, who were conducting an operation in the area after receiving inputs on the movement of militants of Yung Aung faction of proscribed outfit NSCN (K), an official said, adding that an investigation is underway to ascertain whether the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

"The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law," the Indian Army in its statement said.

"The security forces have suffered severe injuries in the incident including one soldier who succumbed to the injuries," it added.

Following this Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio ordered a high-level probe by a special investigation team (SIT).

“The unfortunate incident leading to the killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High-level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land,” The CM tweeted.



Anguished over an unfortunate incident in Nagaland’s Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families.

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 5, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and said that the high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families.Mon shares a porous international border with Myanmar, where the Yung Aung faction of NSCN (K) is based. The situation is under control and police are conducting spot verification, the police said.