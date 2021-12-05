MARKET NEWS

Security forces gun down 11 civilians in Nagaland, Army calls it 'unfortunate'

The vehicle was allegedly fired upon by the army personnel, who were conducting an anti-insurgency operation in the area

Moneycontrol News
December 05, 2021 / 12:27 PM IST

"The security forces have suffered severe injuries in the incident including one soldier who succumbed to the injuries," the Army said. [Representative image]


At least 11 civilians were gunned down by security forces in Mon district of Nagaland, the Indian Army confirmed the incident while terming it as an unfortunate one on December 5.

The incident took place between Oting and Tiru villages when some daily-wage labourers were returning home in a pick-up van from a coal mine in the evening on December 4,  the police said.

The vehicle was allegedly fired upon by the army personnel, who were conducting an operation in the area after receiving inputs on the movement of militants of Yung Aung faction of proscribed outfit NSCN (K), an official said, adding that an investigation is underway to ascertain whether the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

"The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law," the Indian Army in its statement said.

"The security forces have suffered severe injuries in the incident including one soldier who succumbed to the injuries," it added.

Following this Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio ordered a high-level probe by a special investigation team (SIT).

“The unfortunate incident leading to the killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High-level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land,” The CM tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and said that the high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families.

Mon shares a porous international border with Myanmar, where the Yung Aung faction of NSCN (K) is based. The situation is under control and police are conducting spot verification, the police said.

The chief minister further appealed for peace from the people of all sections of the society. “Appeal for peace from all sections,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton promised that justice will be delivered.

"Oting's (Mon) disturbing and tragic incident in which civilians were killed will be thoroughly investigated and justice will be served. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. In the wake of the tragedy, I urge peace from everyone!" he tweeted.

Earlier, Assam Rifles has denied its involvement in the incident.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amit Shah #Current Affairs #India #Nagaland
first published: Dec 5, 2021 10:30 am

