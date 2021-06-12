MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
June 12, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy downpour with thundering continues, parts of Mumbai waterlogged

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: IMD has issued a warning for Palghar, Thane and Raigad, saying that widespread rains with heavy to very heavy showers are likely to continue from June 10-15.

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy rains continues to lash Mumbai bringing the city to a halt. A high alert has been issued for Mumbai for June 13 and 14 by the BMC after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast "very heavy rain". A BMC statement said the flood rescue squads from the fire brigade had been deployed in six control rooms, while the storm water drain department
had checked and verified the working at all six pumping stations as well as that of the pump sets installed in several flood=prone parts of the city. The civic statement also said a NDRF team has been stationed at the Kranti Nagar bank of Mithi river, with 'L' Ward officials being told to monitor the situation in the area continuously and make arrangements to shift people if the water level rises. Several parts of the financial capital were inundated adding to commuters' woes. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for more updates
  • June 12, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Mumabi Rains LIVE Updates | Central Railway services affected due to heavy rains

    The Central Railway in a statement said that Up harbour line services to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur from 10.49 am to 4.01 pm and Down harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.03 am to 3.16 pm and will remain cancelled, News18 reported.

  • June 12, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Mumabi Rains LIVE Updates | Maharashtra: Andheri Subway waterlogged in Mumbai as rain continues to lash the city

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 12, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    Mumabi Rains LIVE Updates | In its latest weather forecast, IMD has predicted widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy falls likely to continue over coastal & adjoining Ghats districts of Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka during 11th to 15th June, 2021.

  • June 12, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the incessant rainfall in Mumbai and surrounding areas. Mumbai and neighbouring areas are "very likely" to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Sunday, IMD has warned. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for latest news and updates

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.