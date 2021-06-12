Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy downpour with thundering continues, parts of Mumbai waterlogged

June 12, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

had checked and verified the working at all six pumping stations as well as that of the pump sets installed in several flood=prone parts of the city. The civic statement also said a NDRF team has been stationed at the Kranti Nagar bank of Mithi river, with 'L' Ward officials being told to monitor the situation in the area continuously and make arrangements to shift people if the water level rises. Several parts of the financial capital were inundated adding to commuters' woes. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for more updates

Heavy rains continues to lash Mumbai bringing the city to a halt. A high alert has been issued for Mumbai for June 13 and 14 by the BMC after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast "very heavy rain". A BMC statement said the flood rescue squads from the fire brigade had been deployed in six control rooms, while the storm water drain department