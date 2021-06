A man walks through a flooded street during heavy rains in Mumbai, India, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool)

A delivery man working with Swiggy, an online food delivery app, walks through a flooded street in Mumbai. (AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool)

A woman walks through a flooded street during heavy rains in Mumbai. (AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool)

People walk through a flooded street during heavy rains in Mumbai. (AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool)

A man rides a bicycle through a flooded street during heavy rains in Mumbai. (AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool)

A man pushes his hand cart loaded with cooking gas cylinders through a flooded street during heavy rains in Mumbai. (AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool)