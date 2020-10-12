172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|mumbai-electricity-failure-power-ministry-to-send-central-team-to-study-mumbai-outage-5954741.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 08:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai Electricity Failure: Power ministry to send central team to study Mumbai outage

"Out of more than 2000 MW which went off, about 1900 MW has been restored, the remaining will be restored soon. The national grid is fine, the problem happened in some parts of the state grid,” R K Singh added. The minister also said central power sector officers have been rendering assistance for restoring full electricity supply in Mumbai.

PTI
Representative picture
Representative picture

A central team comprising officials from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) would be sent to Mumbai to study the power breakdown in the city on Monday and assist the state government in finding solutions to such situations, Power Minister R K Singh said.

"A central team will visit Mumbai to identify the problem and to find out possible solutions against such break down,” Singh said in a statement issued by the Ministry of Power on Monday evening.

Earlier in the day, the minister said the power supply in Mumbai has been restored substantially.

Close

Also Read: Mumbai Electricity Failure: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray orders probe into power outage in Mumbai

related news

"Out of more than 2000 MW which went off, about 1900 MW has been restored, the remaining will be restored soon. The national grid is fine, the problem happened in some parts of the state grid,” he added.

The minister also said central power sector officers have been rendering assistance for restoring full electricity supply in Mumbai.

Large parts of Mumbai and its suburbs faced a power failure on Monday morning due to which several trains were held up.

Traffic signals at some areas were also not working.

The power outage was mainly because of a failure in the state grid.

The city is supplied electricity under an 'islanding system'.

Under the islanding system, an area is supplied electricity in such a way that it is insulated from any grid failure or other technical issues happening outside the zone.
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 08:01 pm

tags #Current Affairs #electricity #India #mumbai #Power Ministry #R K Singh

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.