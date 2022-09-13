English
    Mukul Rohatgi to take charge as India's Attorney General on October 1

    Rohatgi was previously the Attorney General from 2014 to June of 2017.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 13, 2022 / 10:41 AM IST
    Mukul Rohatgi (PTI)

    

    Mukul Rohatgi is set to take charge as India's Attorney General on October 1 succeeding KK Venugopal, according to CNBC-TV18. Rohatgi served as the 14th Attorney General of India for three years starting from 2014 to 2017.

    KK Venugopal assumed the office of Attorney General in July 2017 replacing Rohatgi, and has completed over five years at the post. His term as AG is due to end on September 30. Venugopal had expressed unwillingness to continue further as the Attorney General.

    Also Read: Mukul Rohatgi to Satish Maneshinde: Meet the legal team hired by Shah Rukh Khan for son Aryan Khan's bail

    Rohatgi is one of India's most high-profile lawyers and has several important cases to his credit, including the Gujarat riots case, in which he represented the Gujarat government.

    Rohatgi also led the defence team of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case.

    Son of former Delhi High Court judge Justice Awadh Behari Rohatgi, Mukul is a senior advocate at the Supreme Court.

    Mukul Rohatgi completed his law degree from Government Law College in Mumbai and started practising law right after college.

    He was designated as a senior counsel by the Delhi High Court in 1993 and was later appointed as Additional Solicitor General of India in 1999.
