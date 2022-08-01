English
    Four killed, 9 injured in hospital fire in Jabalpur

    PTI
    August 01, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST

    Four people were killed, and nine others injured in a fire that broke out at a private hospital in Jabalpur on August 1, an official said.

    Jabalpur Collector Dr Ilayaraja T said a rescue operation was on at the hospital to evacuate patients.

    The collector confirmed the death of four people and injuries to nine others in the blaze. However, it was not immediately clear if the deceased included patients. The fire erupted at New Life Multi-speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka under the Gohalpur police station area of Jabalpur in the afternoon, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna told PTI.

    Prima facie it appears a short circuit caused the blaze, he said.
    PTI
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 05:09 pm
