Money Heist, Harry Potter, Gully Boy, Godfather: Mumbai Police’s coronavirus meme game going strong

In yet another humorous approach to spreading awareness on novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic and ensuring people do not violate lockdown orders, the official Instagram handle of Mumbai Police shared a meme on May 6, this time using the Godfather reference.

“I’ll make him an offer he can’t refuse” – this is one of the most iconic dialogues of the Godfather trilogy. It was borrowed by Mumbai Police to stress on the importance of wearing face masks to prevent contracting or spreading the deadly novel coronavirus disease.



The moment you break a rule, the clock starts going tick tock - it's just a matter of time before you face the consequence!

You and I-

Will meet again in this beautiful world.

Until then, stay home and stay safe.

Let us 'Come Together' 'Because' we know, 'With A Little Help From' you 'We Can Work It Out' & put 'The End' to Coronavirus & be 'Free As a Bird'.

Using a screengrab from the film, they tweaked the dialogue to: “I’m gonna offer him a mask he can’t refuse.”This is just one of the witty memes that the Twitter handle of Mumbai Police has come up with since the outbreak of the pandemic. They have earlier made Gully Boy, Harry Potter, Romeo Juliet, and Ludo board game references.

Make sure you always have one before you leave home because - Hum negotiate 'NAHI' karenge.