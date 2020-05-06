App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 07:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Money Heist, Harry Potter, Gully Boy, Godfather: Mumbai Police’s coronavirus meme game going strong

“I’ll make him an offer he can’t refuse” – this is one of the most iconic dialogues of the Godfather trilogy, which was borrowed by Mumbai Police to stress on the importance of wearing face masks to prevent contracting or spreading the deadly novel coronavirus disease.

Jagyaseni Biswas

In yet another humorous approach to spreading awareness on novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic and ensuring people do not violate lockdown orders, the official Instagram handle of Mumbai Police shared a meme on May 6, this time using the Godfather reference.

Using a screengrab from the film, they tweaked the dialogue to: “I’m gonna offer him a mask he can’t refuse.”






Your enemy ‘corona’ always gets strong on ‘the mask’ you leave behind. #GodfatherOfSafety #takingoncorona #maskisamust #coronavirus #covid19


This is just one of the witty memes that the Twitter handle of Mumbai Police has come up with since the outbreak of the pandemic. They have earlier made Gully Boy, Harry Potter, Romeo Juliet, and Ludo board game references.






You already know Hermione's reaction if you step out unnecessarily during the lockdown. Just #StayHome magical folks of Mumbai to win 'The Battle' against corona #BattleOfMumbaikars


“O Romeo, Romeo! Wherefore art thy ‘mask’, Romeo?" #OMaskLello #TakingOnCorona #covid19


First Published on May 6, 2020 07:26 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #memes #Mumbai police

