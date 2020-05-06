Money Heist, Harry Potter, Gully Boy, Godfather: Mumbai Police’s coronavirus meme game going strong

“I’ll make him an offer he can’t refuse” – this is one of the most iconic dialogues of the Godfather trilogy, which was borrowed by Mumbai Police to stress on the importance of wearing face masks to prevent contracting or spreading the deadly novel coronavirus disease.
In yet another humorous approach to spreading awareness on novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic and ensuring people do not violate lockdown orders, the official Instagram handle of Mumbai Police shared a meme on May 6, this time using the Godfather reference.
This is just one of the witty memes that the Twitter handle of Mumbai Police has come up with since the outbreak of the pandemic. They have earlier made Gully Boy, Harry Potter, Romeo Juliet, and Ludo board game references.
You already know Hermione's reaction if you step out unnecessarily during the lockdown. Just #StayHome magical folks of Mumbai to win 'The Battle' against corona #BattleOfMumbaikars
Abort mission. We repeat - Abort Mission! #StayHome #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/vmZkFTXDbG
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 21, 2020
(I)ndia (P)racticing (L)ockdown
Indian cities won’t take on each other. Instead, a united India will win this match against #coronavirus .#INDvCOVID#PerfectPitchForLockdown#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/QUvpnfJq7r— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 16, 2020
Every player knows - when in a red zone, always stay at home! #GamingLessons #Safety101 #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/rHyqnrqDs2
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 20, 2020
The moment you break a rule, the clock starts going tick tock - it’s just a matter of time before you face the consequence! #TheSafetyFilter #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/3qC6q0TIsW
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 21, 2020
You and I-
Will meet again in this beautiful world.
Until then, stay home and stay safe.#TakingOnCorona#lockdown pic.twitter.com/iWqbv3tCNU
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 18, 2020
It's 'Dangerous' outside, 'better do what you can' - stay home to 'beat Corona'!#NothingBadAboutStayingHome #TakingOnCorona https://t.co/ZGKoqkoidk
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 19, 2020
Let us 'Come Together' 'Because' we know, 'With A Little Help From' you 'We Can Work It Out' & put 'The End' to Coronavirus & be 'Free As a Bird'.#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/M7WLX6BqgC
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 22, 2020
Stay home. Download some hAppIness #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/Bbj5ifSMeo
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 24, 2020
Make sure you always have one before you leave home because - Hum negotiate 'NAHI' karenge. #LockdownMandates #PromanDao pic.twitter.com/GovCmVFWNo— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 27, 2020
“O Romeo, Romeo! Wherefore art thy ‘mask’, Romeo?" #OMaskLello #TakingOnCorona #covid19
