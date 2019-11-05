App
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MMRDA offers landowners 50-50 profit sharing to ease land acquisition in MMR: Report

The body proposed setting up four growth centres in areas of Nallasopara, Kharbao (Bhiwandi rural), Nilje (near Kalyan-Dombivali) and Shedung (near Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is offering private landowners a 50-50 profit sharing deal in a bid to ease problems arising in land acquisition in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), The Indian Express reported.

The MMRDA had issued a tender for land acquisition in the proposed areas earlier in 2019. However, no response was received due to a condition in the tender whereby private landowners would have to bear the development cost, as well as a half of the construction charges, a source told the paper.

However, after no responses were received by the body, it made changes to the conditions in the tender. The landowner is only required to part with his/her land as per the revised terms. S/he would, however, get a 50 percent share in the revenue generated.

The MMRDA, after acquiring land from the owner, would get into an agreement with private players to develop the growth centres.

The report further said that the growth centres could potentially become the next Bandra-Kurla Complex. Additionally, the Modi government's Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project will pass through areas nearby, hence opening up new avenues for development in these areas.

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #Bandra-Kurla Complex #India #Mumbai Metropolitan Region #Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) #Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

