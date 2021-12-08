Army helicopter with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board crashes in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, inquiry ordered

A total of 14 people including Bipin Rawat, his wife, Defence Assistant, security commandos and IAF pilots were on board the chopper, reported news agency ANI citing sources. (Image: Screenshot/ANI)

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and 13 others on board crashed in near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8.

The helicopter was flying from Sulur Airbase to Wellington, according to reports. Three officials have been rescued so far while a search is on for the fourth person, an official said. The injured have been taken to Wellington cantonment in Nilgiris.

The local military officers have reached the location and were told that locals have taken two bodies with 80 percent burns to a local hospital, the sources said.

Four bodies recovered, three injured persons rescued from IAF helicopter crash site in Tamil Nadu, according to the PTI.



An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

"An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in a tweet.

General Bipin Rawat was to give a lecture at 2.45 hours.

Here is the list of the passengers who were present in the aircraft.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to speak in parliament shortly on the crash of army helicopter in which 13 passengers including CDS Bipin Rawat was present.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted "Hoping for the safety of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and others onboard the chopper. Prayers for speedy recovery".



(This is a developing copy. Please check back for updates)