Last Updated : Oct 11, 2020 02:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Metro car shed will be shifted from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

On September 2, CM Uddhav Thackeray had declared that 600 acres of the verdant Aarey Milk Colony would be a “reserved forest”.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced that it will now be built at Kanjurmarg. Addressing the media, Thackeray said, "I am happy to announce that Metro 3 car shed will now be made at Kanjurmarg instead of Aarey."

The Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office announced on September 30 that Thackeray had directed the state's Home Department to start the procedure to withdraw charges against all those who protested against the felling of trees in Aarey Colony last year.

Soon after being sworn in as chief minister, Thackeray announced a stay on construction of metro carshed in the city's green lung Aarey Colony.

Close

The proposed metro carshed in Aarey has been at the centre of a controversy due to the high number of trees that need to be cut with environmentalists in the past mounting several legal challenges to stall the construction.

Twenty-nine persons had been arrested on October 5, 2019, following clashes between Mumbai Police and protesters who wanted to stop the felling of trees in Aarey Colony to build a metro car shed.

The directive comes following a request made by Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray at the state cabinet meeting held on September 30. His request was backed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar among other members.

On September 2, Thackeray had declared that 600 acres of the verdant Aarey Milk Colony in the north of Mumbai would be a “reserved forest”, and directed his officers to find alternative sites for the controversial car shed of Mumbai Metro 3 line.

The Aarey forest is located adjacent to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and has five lakh trees.
First Published on Oct 11, 2020 02:16 pm

tags #India #Maharashtra #Uddhav Thackeray

