Maharashtra to declare 600 acres of Aarey as reserve forest

Aaditya Thackeray also said Phase 2 survey for additional open/forest land in Aarey, post Phase 1 will begin soon
The Maharashtra government on September 2 decided to declare approximately 600 acres of Aarey forest as reserve forest, Aaditya Thackeray said on Twitter.
A meeting held by Hon’ble CM Uddhav Thackeray ji with Aarey, Forest& Environment Depts has decided to apply Section 4 of IFA to approximately 600 acres in Aarey land near SGNP.
This implies that it will be declared a reserve forest after a hearing for suggestion/ objections(1/n)
— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 2, 2020
"Approx 600 acres of open land being declared as forest while all rights of Adivasi communities will stand protected. Rehabilitation of slums within the area would be expedited," he said.
This wld be phase 1 for which the Forest Dept will move a proposal. (2/n)— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 2, 2020
Thackarey also said Phase 2 survey for additional open/forest land in Aarey, post Phase 1 will begin soon. This would help the state protect the flora & fauna existent in SGNP and Aarey.
I’m deeply thankful to Minister Sunil Kedar ji for his stand to protect the flora and fauna of Aarey land and his cooperation with the Forest Minister @SanjayDRathods ji for the same. We look forward to moving forward on this proposal soon as decided today (4/4)In November of 2019, the Supreme Court extended the interim order by which it had stayed further cutting of trees in Mumbai's Aarey colony for setting up the Metro car shed. Mumbai Metro had claimed that they have transplanted over 5,000 of trees and assured the court that absolute status quo is being maintained with regard to felling of trees in the area.— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 2, 2020