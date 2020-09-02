Maharashtra to declare 600 acres of Aarey as reserve forest



A meeting held by Hon’ble CM Uddhav Thackeray ji with Aarey, Forest& Environment Depts has decided to apply Section 4 of IFA to approximately 600 acres in Aarey land near SGNP.

This implies that it will be declared a reserve forest after a hearing for suggestion/ objections(1/n)

The Maharashtra government on September 2 decided to declare approximately 600 acres of Aarey forest as reserve forest, Aaditya Thackeray said on Twitter.

Approx 600 acres of open land being declared as forest while all rights of Adivasi communities will stand protected. Rehabilitation of slums within the area would be expedited.

Thackarey also said Phase 2 survey for additional open/forest land in Aarey, post Phase 1 will begin soon. This would help the state protect the flora & fauna existent in SGNP and Aarey.

Thanking the chief minister and officials, Thackarey said they look forward to moving on with the proposal.

In November of 2019,in Mumbai's Aarey colony for setting up the Metro car shed. Mumbai Metro had claimed that they have transplanted over 5,000 of trees and assured the court that absolute status quo is being maintained with regard to felling of trees in the area.