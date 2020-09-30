172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|maharashtra-government-to-drop-charges-against-those-who-protested-felling-of-trees-at-aarey-5907001.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 08:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra government to drop charges against those who protested felling of trees at Aarey

Twenty-nine persons had been arrested on October 5, 2019 following clashes between Mumbai Police and protesters who wanted to stop trees from being felled in Aarey Colony to build a metro car shed.

Moneycontrol News

The Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office announced on September 30 that CM Uddhav Thackeray had directed the state's Home Department to start the procedure to withdraw charges against all those who protested against the felling of trees in Aarey Colony last year.

Twenty-nine persons had been arrested on October 5, 2019, following clashes between Mumbai Police and protesters who wanted to stop the felling of trees in Aarey Colony to build a metro car shed.

The directive comes following a request made by Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray at the state cabinet meeting held on September 30. His request was backed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar among other members.

The Aarey forest is located adjacent to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and has five lakh trees. However, more than 2,500 trees were to be felled to make space for the Mumbai Metro-3 project. The Supreme Court had, on December 16, 2019, extended its interim order staying the felling of trees in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony for setting up of a metro car shed.
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 08:37 pm

tags #Aarey colony #Aarey metro carshed #Maharashtra Government #Mumbai metro (phase-III)

