Mehrauli murder case: Police likely to get Poonawala's narco test report on Friday

CCTV visuals of Aaftab carrying bag at a street outside his house surface from October 18 (Image: @ANI/twitter)

The Delhi Police is likely to get the narco test report of Aaftab Poonawala in connection with the Shraddha Walkar murder case from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in New Delhi on Friday, officials said.

According to the officials, the narco test report is ready and the investigating officer has been asked to collect it.

Police said according to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report, the blood samples recovered from Poonawala's house were Walkar's.

During the investigation, police had collected the blood samples from Poonawala's Mehrauli flat and sent those for examination.

On December 15, police had said the DNA samples extracted from the bones found in a forest area and the blood traces found at the house where Walkar was killed had matched with the samples of her father.

The evidence comes more than a month after Poonawala was arrested for allegedly killing Walkar, his live-in partner. Police had found 13 bone pieces from the Mehrauli forest and its nearby areas while searching for Walkar's body parts.

Walkar (27) was allegedly strangled, her body chopped into 35 pieces and disposed of in various parts of Delhi by Poonawala.

The report of Poonawala's polygraph test has already been submitted to police by the FSL.

According to police sources, the DNA evidence will prove to be a critical evidence in the case.

"The DNA reports confirm that it was indeed Shraddha Walkar who was killed. We collected samples from her father and brother after the incident came to light," a source had said.

The investigating officers had said the statements that Poonawala gave during his polygraph and narco analysis tests and the police interrogation were the same.

Police are yet to find Walkar's mobile phone, which the accused allegedly dumped somewhere.

Poonawala is lodged in the Tihar jail and has been provided with Paul Theroux's railway odyssey, "The Great Railway Bazaar", following his request.

The court sent him to judicial custody for 13 days on November 26. On Friday, it extended Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days till December 23.

After allegedly strangulating Walkar on May 18, Poonawala sawed her body into 35 pieces and kept those in a 300-litre refrigerator for almost three weeks at his residence before dumping those across the city over several days.