Mehruali murder case: Scientific tests of Poonawala corroborate his disclosure, says Delhi Police in charge sheet

CCTV visuals of Aaftab carrying bag at a street outside his house surface from October 18 (Image: @ANI/twitter)

The Delhi Police in its charge sheet filed before a court in New Delhi has said the scientific tests of Aaftab Amin Poonawala such as his polygraph test and narco analysis, among others, corroborated his disclosure in the Mehrauli murder case.

Poonawala is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and disposing her body after chopping it into pieces.

The final report, which details the recovery of Walkar's bones, also said the saw and its blades, and the chopper used to dismember her body has not been found.

"The scientific tests of Poonawala, including psychological assessment, layered voice analysis, polygraph test, narco analysis and post-narco analysis corroborated the accused's version," according to the charge sheet.

"Substantive circumstantial as well as corroborative evidence linked with direct evidence like last seen evidence and digital trails, statements of witnesses have been collected during the course of the investigation," it said.

Walkar's bones recovered at the instance of Poonawala from the Chhattarpur Pahadi and the Chhattarpur Enclave Jungle, matched the DNA profile of her father while 13 bones found from the "nala" (drain) at the forest did not yield amplifiable DNA for analysis, the charge sheet said.

Traces of blood were also found in the refrigerator seized from Poonawala's residence and it matched the DNA profile, it said.

The final report, however, said all body parts of Walkar could not be recovered.

"During the search, the area of the jungle was combed several times with the help of local police and other staff ... All the dump yards nearby areas were thoroughly searched. Even the Maidan Garhi pond was searched. However, no other body parts except those which were already recovered at the instance and the exclusive knowledge of the accused could be recovered," the charge sheet said.

It also said the saw and its three blades, the chopper and the bag used in the crime could not be recovered despite best possible efforts.

Earlier, Poonawala told police about disposing of the saw and the chopper in Aya Nagar near MG Road in Gurugram.

Efforts were also made to recover Walkar's mobile phone, debit and credit cards from Bhayander Creek in Mumbai as disclosed by Poonawala but the same could not be found despite best possible efforts, the charge sheet said.

It said the mobile-phone used by Poonawala during the alleged killing and which he exchanged on Amazon was recovered and was sent to the National Cyber Crime Forensic Laboratory (NCFL) for recovery of data but no fruitful evidence could be obtained as the same had been formatted by the accused before exchanging.