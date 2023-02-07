English
    Mehruali murder case: Scientific tests of Poonawala corroborate his disclosure, says Delhi Police in charge sheet

    Poonawala is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and disposing her body after chopping it into pieces.

    PTI
    February 07, 2023 / 11:25 PM IST
    CCTV visuals of Aaftab carrying bag at a street outside his house surface from October 18 (Image: @ANI/twitter)

    The Delhi Police in its charge sheet filed before a court in New Delhi has said the scientific tests of Aaftab Amin Poonawala such as his polygraph test and narco analysis, among others, corroborated his disclosure in the Mehrauli murder case.

    Poonawala is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and disposing her body after chopping it into pieces.

    The final report, which details the recovery of Walkar's bones, also said the saw and its blades, and the chopper used to dismember her body has not been found.

    "The scientific tests of Poonawala, including psychological assessment, layered voice analysis, polygraph test, narco analysis and post-narco analysis corroborated the accused's version," according to the charge sheet.