MC Election Update Today January 13: BJP to meet today to finalise party candidates for UP assembly polls

The Congress has appointed senior party leader Mohan Prakash as observer for overseeing its election campaign management in Uttarakhand. (Representative image)

30 BSF personnel on poll duty in Uttarakhand test positive for COVID-19

Thirty BSF personnel, deployed on election duty in Uttarakhand's Kotdwar Assembly constituency, have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been quarantined, Kotdwar Circle Officer told news agency ANI.

BJP to finalise party candidates for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls today

BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting will start at the party headquarters in Delhi shortly today to finalise candidates for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, reported news agency ANI. Prime minister Narendra Modi will also join the meeting.

Shiv Sena won't be part of any alliance in UP: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena will not be part of any alliance in UP, party MP Sanjay Raut told news agency ANI. "We have ideological differences with Samajwadi Party but we want a change in the state. We have been working for a long time in UP but didn't contest elections because we didn't want to hurt BJP," he said.

Congress appoints Mohan Prakash as its senior observer for Uttarakhand polls

The Congress has appointed senior party leader Mohan Prakash as observer for overseeing its election campaign management in Uttarakhand. Prakash, a former general secretary of the All India Congress Committee, will discharge his duties in close coordination with the AICC in-charge for Uttarakhand Devendra Yadav.

Another OBC leader quits Adityanath cabinet, SP 'welcomes' him

In another jolt to the ruling BJP in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, OBC leader Dara Singh Chauhan has resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet and appears to be headed towards the Samajwadi Party. Earlier, as BJP leaders brainstormed in Delhi on the UP assembly polls, Swami Prasad Maurya, also a prominent Other Backward Class leader, had quit the state cabinet. Three other BJP MLAs announced their resignation from the party, seemingly in Maurya's support.

Farmers' body SSM releases first list of candidates for Punjab polls

The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front launched by various farmer bodies for fighting the February 14 Punjab assembly polls, has released its first list of 10 candidates. The list included farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal as the outfit's candidate for the Samrala assembly seat. Rajewal is leading the SSM.