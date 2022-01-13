MARKET NEWS

Congress releases first list of 125 candidates for Uttar Pradesh polls; mother of Unnao rape victim among the names

The list of candidates was released by Congress general secretary incharge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a press conference on January 13.

January 13, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST
The Congress party announced the names of 125 candidates, including 50 women, for upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls.

Mother of the 2017 gang rape victim, a 17-year-old girl in Unnao district is also among the 50 women candidates fielded by the Congress party.

Also read: MC Election Update Today January 13: Congress releases first list of candidates for UP polls

The list of candidates was announced by Congress general secretary incharge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a press conference on January 13.

“Our Unnao candidate is the mother of the gangrape victim. We have given her a chance to continue the struggle. The power which oppressed them and ruined their family, they should now get that power,"Vadra said.

Expelled Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, along with five others, were in December last year discharged in the Unnao rape survivor's rape accident case after a Delhi court found no evidence against him.

“Our list is giving a new message that is if you are harassed, you have the courage to fight. And the UP Congress is there to help you on the fight,” Vadra said after reading out the names of 50 women candidates.

Also read: Congress down to three MLAs in Uttar Pradesh as resignation spree continues ahead of assembly polls

The Congress party had announced in October that it will give 40 per cent tickets to women candidates in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The decision is seen as Congress party's move to woo women voters in Uttar Pradesh.

Vadra said that the decision has been taken considering that women will fully participate in Uttar Pradesh elections.

In 2017 assembly polls, eleven out of 114 Congress candidates were women. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had given tickets to 43 women in its list of 384 candidates while the  Samajwadi Party (SP) had given tickets to 33 women.  As many as 19 women were given tickets by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

The party is facing series of defections recently and the party has been reduced to three legislators in the state. The party had won seven seats in the 2017 assembly elections.
Tags: #Congress party #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #UP Assembly Elections 2022
