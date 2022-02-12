English
    MC Election Update Today February 12: PM Modi to address mega public rally in UP's Kannauj today

    Take a quick look at all the major updates on assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur

    Moneycontrol News
    February 12, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST
    Highlights:

    -- PM Modi to address mega public rally in UP's Kannauj today

    -- BJP to release its manifesto for Punjab polls today

    -- Congress UP candidate Salim Khan quits party, joins SP

    =========================================================

    PM Modi to address mega public rally in UP's Kannauj today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega public rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj at 3.30 pm today. Earlier, he will address a 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' in poll-bound Uttarakhand's Rudrapur at 1.30 pm.

    BJP to release its manifesto for Punjab polls today

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to release its poll manifesto for the Punjab Assembly elections today. All the constituencies of the state will go to the polls on February 20 in a single phase. Meanwhile, two candidates have been booked for concealing information about being proclaimed offenders while filing nomination papers for the state elections. Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju has said that an FIR has been registered against candidate Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra alias Harmeet Singh Dhillon from the Sanaur assembly constituency in Patiala district.

    Congress UP candidate Salim Khan quits party, joins SP

    Congress' candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha (Sadar seat), Salim Khan quits the party due to a "communication gap" and joined the Samajwadi Party. "I have joined SP as there's a communication gap in Congress, created by 2nd-line leadership which doesn't want ground-level workers to meet national leadership. I wanted to meet Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, but 2nd line leadership didn't let me," he tells news agency ANI.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Assembly Election 2022 #Current Affairs #India #MC Election #Politics
    first published: Feb 12, 2022 08:30 am
