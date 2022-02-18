English
    MC Election LIVE Updates February 18: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi clarifies 'UP Ke bhaiya' remark

    Take a quick look at all the major updates on assembly elections in five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 18, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST
    A man's inked marked finger is seen as he leaves a polling station on his bike after casting his vote. (Representative image: Reuters)

    Highlights:

    -- 'My statement is being misconstrued': Punjab CM clarifies his 'UP-Bihar Ke bhaiya' remark

    BJP chief JP Nadda to address public rallies in UP's Ayodhya

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will address three public rallies in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on February 18.

    'My statement is being misconstrued': Punjab CM clarifies his 'UP-Bihar Ke bhaiya' remark

    Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has clarified his 'UP-Bihar Ke bhaiya' remark and said that his statement was being misconstrued.

    Union Minister Anurag Thakur in Jalandhar: People of Punjab are asking questions to Congress that what happened to those promises which you made five years back? They promised to waive off farm loans, provide employment and make Punjab drug-free, but nothing has happened.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 07:50 am

