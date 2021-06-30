Filmmaker Raj Kaushal, known for 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi', dies

Raj Kaushal (Image: Instagram/rajkaushal)

Raj Kaushal, filmmaker and actor Mandira Bedi's husband, died early on June 30 morning following a heart attack . He was in his 50s.

The news of Kaushal's demise was confirmed by family friend and actor Rohit Roy. "He passed away today morning, at around 4.30 am at his home. He had a heart attack," Roy told news agency PTI.

Kaushal is survived by his wife Bedi, who is an actor and television presenter, and two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.

He directed films like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Anthony Kaun Hai and Shaadi Ka Laddoo. Kaushal had also produced filmmaker Onir's 2005 acclaimed drama My Brother Nikhil, starring Sanjay Suri and Juhi Chawla.

“Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul,” Onir tweeted.

Prominent personalities from the film industry took to social media to express their condolences.

"The first person to trust me with making music for a film, @Rajkaushal created so many careers with, #PyaarMeinKabhiKabhi. Above that, he always stood with his friends. @mandirabedi, I don't know what to say. Can't imagine how you and the kids are feeling right now. I'm so sorry," music composer Vishal Dadlani said in a tweet.