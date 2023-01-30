English
    Mamata Banerjee hands over land documents to Amartya Sen, says unauthorised occupation claim baseless

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 11:44 PM IST
    Mamata Banerjee, who reached Bolpur in the second half of the day, visited Sen at his residence and dubbed the accusations made against him as "baseless". (file photo)

    Amid allegations of "unauthorised occupation" against Nobel laureate Amartya Sen by Visva-Bharati, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday handed over land-related documents to him, asserting that "no one can question him" in future.

    Banerjee, who reached Bolpur in the second half of the day, visited Sen at his residence and dubbed the accusations made against him as "baseless".

    The economist thanked her but said those trying to take away his home 'because of ideological differences' would find another way to get back at him.

    The chief minister also announced that the Nobel laureate would be accorded 'Z+ category' security in future.