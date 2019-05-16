Lok Sabha election LIVE: TMC goons spread violence, vandalised statue of Vidyasagar, says PM Modi at Bengal rally

Live now
May 16, 2019 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
EC curtails West Bengal campaigning to 10 pm on May 16 after violence
TMC behind violence in Kolkata, not BJP, says Amit Shah
FIR against Haasan for 'free India's first extremist was a Hindu' statement
Sunny Deol escapes unhurt after tyre of his SUV bursts
KCR to meet MK Stalin today
Lok Sabha Polls: Voting begins for penultimate phase
Sidhu in fresh EC trouble for his remarks against PM Modi
BJP will win all 42 seats in West Bengal: Rajnath Singh
PM Modi to address three rallies today
SC dismisses plea questioning Rahul Gandhi's citizenship
Rahul Gandhi tenders unconditional apology to SC for misquoting it
Voting in 168 polling stations of Tripura West declared void; re-polling on May 12
SC junks Opposition's plea seeking increase in VVPAT verification
SBSP chief OP Rajbhar quits Yogi Adityanath cabinet
Interesting nuggets about Phase 5
Voting begins for Phase 5
Rahul Gandhi responds to PM Modi's remarks about his father
Final turnout for first 4 phases announced
MP BJP releases 'charge sheet' against Kamal Nath govt
Fight between sitting MP Trivedi and his former aide in Barrackpore
Rahul Gandhi accuses govt of compromising in dealing with terrorism
EC clean chit to Amit Shah over Nagpur, Nadia speeches
Biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' to release on May 24
Deve Gowda could be "dark horse" for PM post: Ambedkar
Congress fighting elections on its own, this is battle for soul of country: Priyanka Gandhi
Cong, BJP acting against SP-BSP alliance: Mayawati
Anti-BJP front will form govt, TMC to play important role: Derek O'Brien
Want UP to contribute in next govt formation, says Akhilesh Yadav
SP candidate from Varanasi Tej Bahadur Yadav's nomination rejected
Priyanka Gandhi campaigns in Amethi, attacks BJP
MHA sends notice to Rahul Gandhi over citizenship issue
40 of your lawmakers in touch with me: PM Modi to Mamata Banerjee
Electioneering ends for 13 UP seats; Modi, Priyanka hold meetings
Amit Shah accuses Naveen Patnaik of shielding culprits in chit fund, mining scams
Battle for Jodhpur: BJP aims to upset Gehlot applecart
Withdraw Pragya's ticket if PM truly respects police: Deora
Aviation regulator DGCA starts probe into Rahul Gandhi plane incident
Congress more keen on forming UP govt in 2022, rather than halting BJP: Akhilesh
Opposition should find a leader first: Uddhav Thackeray
Congress fields Ajay Rai against PM Modi in Varanasi
AAP to release poll manifesto today
PM Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi, NDA partners to join
BJP's Gautam Gambhir, Ramesh Bidhuri survive cancellation scare, nominations accepted
EC stays Mamata Banerjee biopic trailer
Actor Sunny Deol joins BJP
Modi casts vote in Guj, says "voter ID" more powerful than IED
Here are some interesting facts about phase 3 of LS polls
Sheila Dikshit to take on BJP's Manoj Tiwari
Congress announces 6/7 candiates in Delhi, fields Sheila Dikshit from North East Delhi
Modi suffering from fear of losing elections: Mamata
Scrutiny of Rahul Gandhi's nomination paper postponed to April 22
No sympathy wave for BJP after Parrikar's death: Cong leader
Sweeping electoral reforms needed to end malpractices: Hazare
Govt employees in Goa warned against engaging in poll campaign
'Mahagathbandhan' seeks Modi's ouster for his stand on corruption: Jharkhand CM
Voter turnout in 2nd phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019:
Mayawati accuses UP CM of violating EC ban on canvassing
Some interesting nuggets about the second phase of Lok Sabha polls
Congress’ Manpreet Badal attacks PM, calls Modi govt ‘a monarchy’
President Ram Nath Kovind accepts EC recommendation to rescind election to Vellore Lok Sabha constituency
LS polls in Vellore likely to be cancelled: Sources
EC bans Azam Khan and Maneka Gandhi from campaigning for 72 hours and 48 hours respectively
EC bans Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati from campaigning for 72 hours and 48 hours respectively
69.43% voting in phase 1: EC
West Bengal denies permission for Rahul Gandhi's chopper landing in West Bengal
Aam Aadmi Party announces alliance with Dushyant Chautala's JJP in Haryana
Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi ran govt for his 15 friends
BJP MP moves SC against Rahul's remarks on Rafale
Polling continues at some booths in Andhra Pradesh after 10 pm
India election sees 45.6 million tweets: Twitter
EC bans political publicity through NAMO TV, directs removal of all political advertisements
Pak PM Imran Khan has no right to interfere in Indian elections: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
India's Independence, Constitution under threat: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
BJD slams BJP over poll code violation in Odisha, writes to EC
EVMs replaced in Bijnor after discrepancies noticed during mock polling
Voters don’t need to know where political parties get their funds from: Centre
Curbs on mobile internet in north Kashmir
Initial voter turnout encouraging: BJP
Union Minister Smriti Irani files nomination from Amethi
It's a Congress wave in Nagpur: Nana Patole to Moneycontrol
Grand alliance no threat for BJP in Ghaziabad: VK Singh
Uttarakhand legislator violates Model Code of Conduct
BSF fires in the air after crowd turns violent in Kairana
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi files nomination in Rae Bareli
PM addresses rally in Bhagalpur, Bihar
Congress to suffer 5-0 whitewash: Uttarakhand CM
30% EVMs not functioning till 10 am: Andhra CM Naidu
TDP, YSRCP activists clash at polling booths in Kadapa
Voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh till 9 am
Telangana CM KCR’s daughter stands in queue for 40 mins after EVM glitch
Angry voters damage defunct EVM in Andhra Pradesh
Reports of EVM malfunction
Poll timings in the Northeast
Flowers, dhol welcome voters at a polling booth in Baraut, UP
In Phase 1, 26 candidates in the fray for 4 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha
APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy casts vote
In a first, Election Commission to use drones for surveillance
PM Modi urges voters to turn out in record numbers
First phase of polling begins
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Amethi today
PM Modi calls Congress' 'Ab Hoga Nyay' an admission to 60 years of injustice
Rahul Gandhi wants to wash Bofors stain on father with Rafale allegations: PM Modi
Former Kerala Finance Minister K M Mani dead
After SC order, 20,600 polling stations to have EVM-VVPAT match
BJP reiterates stand on the Ram Mandir
PM Modi, senior leaders release BJP's Lok Sabha polls manifesto
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to hold 3 rallies in western UP today
SP-BSP-RLD to hold first joint rally in Deoband today
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu releases TDP's poll manifesto
Shatrughan Sinha bids adieu to BJP, confirms joining Congress
Congress manifesto has come from countrymen, says Rahul Gandhi
Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Congress: If this violence has been done by the BJP then why should others suffer for it? And we deserve the right to all remedies, including going to court.
PM Modi: Didi has resorted to threats, today in the morning I received the threat of being sent to jail. Yesterday, I saw in media that didi had threatened to take over BJP's office, she is also threatening to take over homes of BJP workers.
Note: A headline of this blog erroneously referred to the PM’s statement on Bengal violence as being carried out by “BJP goons” instead of TMC workers. The error has been rectified.
PM Modi: There is a problem here regarding Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja, saying Jai Sri Ram has become a crime. People of Bengal were troubled by these things since a few years, who brought these issues on a national platform? Which party has become the voice of Bengal today, it's BJP!
GVL Narasimha Rao, BJP on Pragya Singh Thakur's statement, "Nathuram Godse was, is & will remain a 'deshbhakt": BJP does not agree with this statement, we condemn it. Party will ask her for clarification, she should apologise publicly for this statement. (ANI)
The people of UP and Mirzapur know who can eliminate terrorists by entering their territory, and who can put a ban on Masood Azhar: PM Modi
After defeat on May 23, SP-BSP will tell their cadre to turn against each other. Irrespective of whether their cadre feels insulted or their enthusiasm is weakened, it doesn't matter for them: PM Modi
I am being abused by those Mahamilawati who had pushed Mirzapur into Naxal violence. I am being abused by those who had looted Uttar Pradesh and had filled their coffers: PM Modi
Update: PM Modi addressing a rally in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee: It is BJP's trend to vandalise statues. BJP is behind the vandalism of Vidyasagar's statue.
Opinion | It's premature to write off the Left in Kerala
No punter would be ready to lay a wager on the total eclipse of the CPI(M) in Kerala and herald a resultant rise of a saffron reign.
PM Modi has concluded his penultimate rally in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh. His final rally in the state of Uttar Pradesh, which contributes 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, will happen in Mirzapur this afternoon.
Campaign for the final phase ends tomorrow evening, except for West Bengal where it ends today at 10.00 pm.
In 2014, after 30 years, people formed a government with a full majority. Now, people of Uttar Pradesh have disproved what political pundits have been saying. Voters have already guaranteed majority for BJP: PM Modi
PM Modi is speaking about his government’s focus on national security and acting against terrorism.
When SP-BSP was in power, they would distribute electricity on the basis of their vote bank: PM Modi in UP
Young voters are convinced that only this government can fulfil their dreams. The poor have also realised this: PM Modi in UP’s Chandauli
People with eight, 10, 20-22 and 35 seats are dreaming of becoming the prime minister: PM Modi
PM Modi is addressing a rally in UP’s Chandauli.
Interesting battles to watch out for in Phase 7
Voting will continue in Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Chandigarh will vote entirely in this phase.
We demand that history-sheeters be detained immediately so that fair and violence-free polling is conducted in West Bengal. EC should be extremely vigilant over the next 48 hours: Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar