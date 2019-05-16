App
May 16, 2019 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election LIVE: TMC goons spread violence, vandalised statue of Vidyasagar, says PM Modi at Bengal rally

Live updates of the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign. The final phase of polling will happen on May 19. It will be followed by the exit polls.

highlights

  • May 16, 05:51 PM (IST)

    Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Congress: If this violence has been done by the BJP then why should others suffer for it? And we deserve the right to all remedies, including going to court.

  • May 16, 05:44 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Didi has resorted to threats, today in the morning I received the threat of being sent to jail. Yesterday, I saw in media that didi had threatened to take over BJP's office, she is also threatening to take over homes of BJP workers.

  • May 16, 05:38 PM (IST)

    Note: headline of this blog erroneously referred to the PM’s statement on Bengal violence as being carried out by “BJP goons” instead of TMC workers. The error has been rectified.

  • May 16, 05:32 PM (IST)

    PM Modi:  There is a problem here regarding Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja, saying Jai Sri Ram has become a crime. People of Bengal were troubled by these things since a few years, who brought these issues on a national platform? Which party has become the voice of Bengal today, it's BJP!

  • May 16, 05:22 PM (IST)
  • May 16, 04:40 PM (IST)
  • May 16, 04:37 PM (IST)
  • May 16, 04:29 PM (IST)
  • May 16, 03:48 PM (IST)

    GVL Narasimha Rao, BJP on Pragya Singh Thakur's statement, "Nathuram Godse was, is & will remain a 'deshbhakt": BJP does not agree with this statement, we condemn it. Party will ask her for clarification, she should apologise publicly for this statement. (ANI)

  • May 16, 03:38 PM (IST)
  • May 16, 02:34 PM (IST)
  • May 16, 01:59 PM (IST)

    The people of UP and Mirzapur know who can eliminate terrorists by entering their territory, and who can put a ban on Masood Azhar: PM Modi 

  • May 16, 01:58 PM (IST)

    After defeat on May 23, SP-BSP will tell their cadre to turn against each other. Irrespective of whether their cadre feels insulted or their enthusiasm is weakened, it doesn't matter for them: PM Modi 

  • May 16, 01:50 PM (IST)

    I am being abused by those Mahamilawati who had pushed Mirzapur into Naxal violence. I am being abused by those who had looted Uttar Pradesh and had filled their coffers: PM Modi 

  • May 16, 01:47 PM (IST)
  • May 16, 01:47 PM (IST)

    Update: PM Modi addressing a rally in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. 

  • May 16, 01:42 PM (IST)
  • May 16, 01:42 PM (IST)

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee: It is BJP's trend to vandalise statues. BJP is behind the vandalism of Vidyasagar's statue. 

  • May 16, 01:20 PM (IST)
  • May 16, 12:31 PM (IST)

    PM Modi has concluded his penultimate rally in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh. His final rally in the state of Uttar Pradesh, which contributes 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, will happen in Mirzapur this afternoon.

    Campaign for the final phase ends tomorrow evening, except for West Bengal where it ends today at 10.00 pm.

  • May 16, 12:28 PM (IST)

    In 2014, after 30 years, people formed a government with a full majority. Now, people of Uttar Pradesh have disproved what political pundits have been saying. Voters have already guaranteed majority for BJP: PM Modi

  • May 16, 12:26 PM (IST)

    PM Modi is speaking about his government’s focus on national security and acting against terrorism.

  • May 16, 12:26 PM (IST)

    When SP-BSP was in power, they would distribute electricity on the basis of their vote bank: PM Modi in UP

  • May 16, 12:22 PM (IST)

    Young voters are convinced that only this government can fulfil their dreams. The poor have also realised this: PM Modi in UP’s Chandauli

  • May 16, 12:20 PM (IST)

    People with eight, 10, 20-22 and 35 seats are dreaming of becoming the prime minister: PM Modi

  • May 16, 12:19 PM (IST)

    PM Modi is addressing a rally in UP’s Chandauli.

  • May 16, 12:19 PM (IST)
  • May 16, 11:53 AM (IST)

    We demand that history-sheeters be detained immediately so that fair and violence-free polling is conducted in West Bengal. EC should be extremely vigilant over the next 48 hours: Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar

