Lenin's statue pulled down in Tripura

A statue of communist icon Lenin, has been pulled down by some people with an excavator machine at Belonia in South Tripura district, the police said today, with the CPI(M) holding BJP workers responsible for it.

Days after the Left Front was voted out of power in the state, Tripura CPI(M) district secretary Tapas Datta said the five-feet-tall fibre glass statue, which was unveiled by the party's politburo member Prakash Karat a few months back, was pulled down allegedly by BJP workers yesterday at College Square in Belonia, about 110 kilometre from here.

"After pulling down the statue, 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan was raised," Datta told PTI.

Superintendent of Police of South Tripura district, Monchak Ipper said the driver of the JCB excavator machine was arrested and later released on bail.

The statue would be handed over to the authorities of Belonia Municipal Corporation today, the SP said.

Meanwhile, prohibitory order was clamped in several areas of West Tripura district including - Srinagar, Lefunga, Mandai, Amtali, Radhapur, Arundhatinagar, Jirania, Mohanpur and many more places following post-poll violence, District Magistrate Milind Ramteke said.

In the recently concluded Assembly elections, the BJP demolished the Left citadel in Tripura, winning a two-third majority with its ally the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT).

The CPI(M) today accused the BJP and the IPFT of unleashing an "unprecedented reign of terror" throughout the state after the election results were announced on March 3.

CPI(M) state secretary Bijan Dhar claimed that 514 party activists were assaulted, 1,539 houses of the party activists were attacked and 196 houses set on fire since the announcement of results.

He also claimed that 134 CPI(M) offices were attacked and looted, 64 party offices were set on fire and at least 90 offices of different mass organisations had been occupied allegedly by BJP-IPFT supporters.

"I appeal to the state administration and the ruling parties to stop this violence. In a democratic system, change of government is usual, but violence in such grave form is not acceptable by the people," Dhar said.

The police today said they have received complaints of "post-poll violence" from various parts of the state since Sunday night.

Urging people to maintain peace, the BJP's state unit president, Biplab Deb, in a statement said nobody would be spared if they indulge in violence.

The BJPs' state vice president Subal Bhowmick, at a press conference yesterday, had said, "A section of unidentified BJP supporters, who have migrated from the CPI(M) were creating unrest in parts of the state. Anyone found involved in violence would be immediately expelled and legal action taken against them."

He alleged that CPI(M) activists had assaulted 49 BJP supporters, of whom 17 were hospitalised.