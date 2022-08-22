Live News Updates: Left with no choice due to exclusion, insults: Anand Sharma after quitting

August 22, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Elon Musk says Tesla''s FSD software price to go up again



- Electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that it will increase the price of its Full-Self Driving (FSD) software to $15,000 after its wide release.

- In a post on the microblogging platform Twitter, Musk wrote that the new price will go into effect in North America starting September 5.

- "FSD Beta 10.69 started rolling out to Tesla owners last night. This build is a big step forward! 10.69.1 probably end of the week with a wider release. 1069.2 in a few weeks should be good enough to provide to all FSD Beta participants," Musk wrote on Twitter.

- "After the wide release of FSD Beta 10.69.2, the price of FSD will rise to $15k in North America on September 5th. Current price will be honored for orders made before September 5th but delivered later," he added.

(PTI)