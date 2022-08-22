Live News Updates: Left with no choice due to exclusion, insults: Anand Sharma after quitting

Sports
B Sai Praneeth loses to Chou Tien-Chen of Taiwan in first round of BWF World Badminton Championship
(ANI)
"Farmers were forced to fight for their rights and to get justice. The government of India is responsible for the situation that has arisen. I want to pay tributes to the 194 farmers who died during the protests," news agency ANI quoted Sharma as saying in the Upper House.
‘Farmers forced to fight for justice’: Congress’ Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha
Elon Musk says Tesla''s FSD software price to go up again
EAM Jaishankar unveils bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Paraguay
EAM Jaishankar unveils bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Paraguay
Farmers protest in Delhi: Delhi Police Steps Up Security Ahead Of Fa
Delhi CM Kejriwal, his deputy Sisodia on 2-day Gujarat visit from today
Kansas recount confirms results in favour of abortion rights
HP CM to visit flash flood, landslide hit Mandi on Monday
Singapore to decriminalize gay sex, but will limit change
US first lady ends isolation after testing negative for Covid-19
FIFA suspending All India Football Federation
The Centre urges Supreme Court to end the tenure of Committee of Administrators (CoA) and direct that day-to-day management of AIFF be looked after by the AIFF administration led by the acting Secretary General.
‘Farmers forced to fight for justice’: Congress’ Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha
- “Farmers were forced to fight for their rights and to get justice. The government of India is responsible for the situation that has arisen. I want to pay tributes to the 194 farmers who died during the protests,” news agency ANI quoted Sharma as saying in the Upper House.
- “We express sympathies for police personnel and officers who were injured during the January 26 violence. No one has the right to attack those who are discharging their duties. The Red Fort incident has sent shockwaves across the nation and it should be investigated,” Sharma said.
(ANI)
Elon Musk says Tesla''s FSD software price to go up again
- Electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that it will increase the price of its Full-Self Driving (FSD) software to $15,000 after its wide release.
- In a post on the microblogging platform Twitter, Musk wrote that the new price will go into effect in North America starting September 5.
- "FSD Beta 10.69 started rolling out to Tesla owners last night. This build is a big step forward! 10.69.1 probably end of the week with a wider release. 1069.2 in a few weeks should be good enough to provide to all FSD Beta participants," Musk wrote on Twitter.
- "After the wide release of FSD Beta 10.69.2, the price of FSD will rise to $15k in North America on September 5th. Current price will be honored for orders made before September 5th but delivered later," he added.
(PTI)
EAM Jaishankar unveils bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Paraguay
- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Paraguay and visited the historic Casa de la Independencia from where the South American country's Independence movement started more than two centuries ago.
- Jaishankar arrived in Brazil on the first leg of his six-day visit to South America aimed at boosting overall bilateral ties with the region. Jaishankar, who is on his first-ever official visit to South America, is also visiting Paraguay and Argentina.
- "Honoured to unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi ji in Asuncion, Paraguay. Appreciate the Asuncion Municipality's decision to locate it at the prominent waterfront of the city. This is a statement of solidarity that was so strongly expressed during the Covid pandemic," he said in a tweet on Sunday.
(PTI)
India'a Covid-19 Update
Covid-19 cases have declined from 99,879 to 97,648: Union Health ministry.
(PTI)
Farmers protest in Delhi: Delhi Police Steps Up Security Ahead Of Farmers' Protest At Jantar Mantar Tomorrow
Delhi Police stepped up security, put up cemented barricades and deployed more personnel at the Delhi-Haryana border ahead of the farmers’ call to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Monday, news agency ANI reported.
According to the report, the protest is set to be staged in the national capital on Monday for which the farmers have started to arrive in the city.
Delhi CM Kejriwal, his deputy Sisodia on 2-day Gujarat visit from today
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia will visit Gujarat for two days from Monday during which they will address a gathering and hold discussions on employment and education with youth ahead of the state Assembly polls due later this year.
- Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party and Sisodia, who is the education minister of Delhi, will meet people in Himmatnagar and Bhavnagar, Gujarat AAP's general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said in a video statement.
(PTI)
Kansas recount confirms results in favour of abortion rights
- A decisive statewide vote in favour of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results on Sunday.
- Nine of the state's 105 counties recounted their votes at the request of Melissa Leavitt, who has pushed for tighter election laws.
- A longtime anti-abortion activist, Mark Gietzen, is covering most of the costs. Gietzen acknowledged in an interview that it was unlikely to change the outcome.
- A no vote in the referendum signalled a desire to keep existing abortion protections and a yes vote was for allowing the Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban abortion. After the recounts, ?no? votes lost 87 votes and "yes" gained 6 votes.
- Eight of the counties reported their results by the state's Saturday deadline, but Sedgwick County delayed releasing its final count until Sunday because spokeswoman Nicole Gibbs said some of the ballots weren't separated into the correct precincts during the initial recount and had to be resorted Saturday.
- She said the number of votes cast overall didn't change.
(AP)
HP CM to visit flash flood, landslide hit Mandi on Monday
- Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will on Monday visit flash flood and landslide hit areas in Mandi district, officials said.
- Twenty-two people, including eight members of a family, were killed and twelve others injured in 36 incidents of landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.
- The chief minister's home district Mandi is the worst hit where 13 people have died and five persons are feared dead as they went missing.
- At least one person has been injured in flash floods and landslides in Mandi.
- According to officials, the chief minister is scheduled to reach Mandi at around 8.15 am in a helicopter from Shimla.
(PTI)
Singapore to decriminalize gay sex, but will limit change
- Singapore announced on Sunday it will decriminalise sex between men by repealing a colonial-era law while protecting the city-state's traditional norms and its definition of marriage.
- During his speech at the annual National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he believed it is the ?right thing to do now? as most Singaporeans will now accept it.
"Private sexual behaviour between consenting adults does not raise any law and order issue. There is no justification to prosecute people for it nor to make it a crime," Lee said.
(AP)