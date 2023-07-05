ICAI CA Inter, Final Results Live Updates: ICAI CA Inter and Final Results for May 2023 to be announced today

July 05, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

The soaring vegetable prices in the city are causing significant financial strain for the common people. Most vegetables are being sold at rates exceeding Rs 60 per kilogram. Tomatoes, in particular, remain highly expensive, with prices ranging from Rs 120 to 150 per kg. Homemakers are particularly affected by the steep costs, as tomatoes are an essential ingredient in many everyday meals. However,Tamil Nadu Government initiates the sale of tomatoes at a subsidized rate of Rs 60 per kg in Chennai's ration shops in response to the nationwide surge in tomato prices.