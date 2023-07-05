English
    Jul 05, 2023 / 11:02 am

    ICAI CA Inter, Final Results Live Updates: ICAI CA Inter and Final Results for May 2023 to be announced today

    ICAI CA Inter, Final Results Live Update: ICAI CA final and inter results 2023 for May session may be out today on 5 July 2023.

    ICAI CA Inter, Final Results Live Update: ICAI announces CA Inter and Final May exam results 2023 on July 5. Candidates can access the results on the official website icai.nic.in.

      CA Results to be announced today.
      Moneycontrol.com
    • July 05, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

      ICAI CA Inter, Final Results Live Update: Results Out

      The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared ICAI CA Inter and Final May exam result 2023 today, July 5. It can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of ICAI at icai.nic.in.

    • July 05, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

      India has been a very reluctant urbaniser because our belief has always been that we will put resources in agriculture: Amitabh Kant

      Amitabh Kant highlights the influential role of India's middle class in shaping policies and emphasizes the country's transformation. He speaks at the launch of a report on the middle class and addresses India's historical focus on agriculture over urbanization.

    • July 05, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST

      UCC Live Update: AIMPLB to hold a meeting to discuss UCC

      All India Muslim Personal Law Board to hold virtual meeting today to deliberate on the Uniform Civil Code.

    • July 05, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

      Soaring Prices of Vegetables Live Update: Tamil Nadu government introduces subsidized tomato sale

      The soaring vegetable prices in the city are causing significant financial strain for the common people. Most vegetables are being sold at rates exceeding Rs 60 per kilogram. Tomatoes, in particular, remain highly expensive, with prices ranging from Rs 120 to 150 per kg. Homemakers are particularly affected by the steep costs, as tomatoes are an essential ingredient in many everyday meals. However,Tamil Nadu Government initiates the sale of tomatoes at a subsidized rate of Rs 60 per kg in Chennai's ration shops in response to the nationwide surge in tomato prices.

    • July 05, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

      ICAI CA Inter, Final Results Live Update: When and where to check score cards

      To check the results, candidates need to visit the official website icai.nic.in and click on the result link displayed on the homepage. They should then enter their credentials, including the application number and date of birth. The ICAI CA Inter and Final 2023 results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to save and download the results, as well as take a printout for future reference.

    • July 05, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

      HDFC Bank Q1 Live Update: Advances grow by 13.1% to ₹16.15 lakh crore; deposits rise by 19.2% YoY

      Advances reach ₹16.15 lakh crore, up 13.1% YoY, while deposits rise to ₹19.13 lakh crore, up 19.2% YoY. Retail and commercial loans show significant growth.

    • July 05, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

       S Jaishankar Live Update: S Jaishakar start out his Tanzania visit for high-level talks and engagements

      Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to visit Tanzania, hold talks, co-chair Joint Commission Meeting, address Indian diaspora, and inaugurate Swami Vivekananda's bust.

    • July 05, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST

      UGC Live Update: NET/SET/SLET mandatory for assistant professor

      UGC mandates NET/SET/SLET as a minimum requirement for direct recruitment of assistant professors in higher education institutions.

    • July 05, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST

      UCC Live Update: Uniform Civil Code gains widespread support, promises end to social ills and religious freedom

      RSS leader Indresh Kumar says, "There are more people who are in favour of the Uniform Civil Code than against it. Religious rites and the practice of untouchability will end after UCC is implemented. UCC will also end atrocities on women. UCC will make sure that people will be able to practice their religion freely. People will unite after its implementation"

    • July 05, 2023 / 08:14 AM IST

      Reliance Jio Live Update: Reliance Jio's low-cost phone targets untapped 2G market in India, analysts predict limited disruption

      According to analysts Reliance Jio's new low-cost phone, targeting untapped 2G market in India, won't trigger a price war like in 2016 but will disrupt the lower end of the consumer pyramid.

    • July 05, 2023 / 08:04 AM IST

      Manipur Crisis Live Update:

      Deadly confrontation in Manipur as a mob attempts to loot weapons from a security camp, resulting in one fatality.

    • July 05, 2023 / 07:44 AM IST

      BCCL Live Update:

      Ajit Agarkarwas appointed as chairman of BCCI's senior men's selection committee.

