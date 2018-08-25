App
Aug 25, 2018 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala floods LIVE: Gates Foundation to send $6,00,000 aid for relief ops in Kerala

Over one million people are now sheltered in 3,274 relief camps in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday, even as rains that killed 387 people, have finally abated

highlights

  • Aug 25, 10:32 AM (IST)
  • Aug 25, 10:30 AM (IST)

    Gates Foundation to send $6,00,000 aid for relief ops in Kerala

    An amount of $6,00,000 will be sent to UNICEF to strengthen relief and rehabilitation efforts in Kerala which witnessed its worst deluge in nearly a century, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has said. The emergency grant aims to bolster government efforts and initiatives by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the enormous task of assisting displaced, flood-affected people and helping them rebuild their lives, the foundation said in a statement. UNICEF, along with NGOs, is currently working in tandem with district administrations to spearhead relief efforts.
     

  • Aug 25, 10:28 AM (IST)

    Kerala floods: Union Health Min approves grant of over 18 crore 

    The Union Health Ministry has approved a grant of over Rs 18 crore under the National Health Mission (NHM) for disbursing to village health, sanitation and nutrition committees in flood-ravaged Kerala. The ministry had earlier said it is extending all support to the relief measures in the flood-battered state, where 3,757 medical relief camps have been set up.
     

  • Aug 25, 10:25 AM (IST)
  • Aug 24, 09:40 PM (IST)
  • Aug 24, 08:43 PM (IST)

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Rs10,000 will be transferred to the bank accounts of people who will leave relief camps and also to the people who have already left. (ANI)

  • Aug 24, 08:04 PM (IST)

    SC orders to maintain water level at 139 ft at Mullaperiyar dam

    As a blame-game erupted between Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the devastating floods, the Supreme Court today directed the panel on the Mullaperiyar Dam to ensure that the water level at the reservoir is maintained at 139.99 feet till August 31.

    The Mullaperiyar Dam, built in 1895 on Periyar River in Idukki District of Kerala, came under the spotlight with the Kerala government accusing Tamil Nadu, which maintains the reservoir, of sudden release of water leading to unprecedented deluge in the state. (PTI)

  • Aug 24, 05:53 PM (IST)

  • Aug 24, 05:29 PM (IST)

    Railway recruitment test for Kerala candidates to be held on Sept 4

    The railways' computer-based exams which were postponed in Kerala in the wake of the devastating floods have been rescheduled for September 4, a senior official said today.

    Around 30,000 candidates who had been unable to appear in the exam will now be able to do so, the railways has said.

  • Aug 24, 05:26 PM (IST)

  • Aug 24, 04:54 PM (IST)

  • Aug 24, 04:17 PM (IST)

  • Aug 24, 04:08 PM (IST)

    TN rejects Kerala contention that Mullaperiyar dam water release caused floods

    The Tamil Nadu government today rejected Kerala's contention that sudden water released by Tamil Nadu from the Mullaperiyar dam was one of the reasons for the deluge in the neighbouring state.

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said Kerala suffered the deluge due to the discharge of excess water from 80 reservoirs spurred by heavy rains in that state. (PTI)

  • Aug 24, 03:52 PM (IST)

  • Aug 24, 03:36 PM (IST)

  • Aug 24, 03:30 PM (IST)

  • Aug 24, 03:29 PM (IST)

  • Aug 24, 03:22 PM (IST)

    India Cements distributes relief assistance in Kerala

    India Cements Ltd today said its team is covering 12 districts across flood-hit Kerala to take up relief and rehabilitation measures in the state. (PTI)

  • Aug 24, 02:58 PM (IST)

  • Aug 24, 02:03 PM (IST)

  • Aug 24, 01:48 PM (IST)

  • Aug 24, 01:41 PM (IST)

    READ | UAE never officially announced aid for Rs 700-cr Kerala flood relief: Ambassador

    Amid the debate on whether to accept or not financial aid pouring in from foreign governments for relief in flood-ravaged Kerala, UAE Ambassador Ahmed Albanna told The Indian Express that the Gulf nation has not made any official announcement so far on the specific amount.

  • Aug 24, 01:39 PM (IST)

    Fishermen Warning for Kerala coast and Lakshadweep area

    (For next 24 hours valid from 1400 Hours IST of 24th August 2018)

    Strong winds from Northwesterly direction speed occasionally reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 55 kmph likely along and off Kerala coast and over Lakshadweep area. Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over Southwest and central Arabian Sea.

    Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea over Southwest and central Arabian Sea. 

  • Aug 24, 01:11 PM (IST)

    SC orders to maintain water level of Mullaperiyar dam at 139 ft

    The Supreme Court today ordered that the water level at the Mullaperiyar dam be maintained at 139 feet till August 31 keeping in mind the grave devastation that has taken place due to the unprecedented floods in Kerala.

     A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the Centre's submission that the sub-committee of the Mullaperiyar dam had met on August 23 and directed the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that the water level is maintained at 139 feet, which is two feet below the permissible limit fixed by the apex court. (PTI)

  • Aug 24, 12:48 PM (IST)

  • Aug 24, 12:37 PM (IST)

    Kerala limping back to normalcy, focus on rehabilitation

    With Kerala limping back to normalcy after floods and landslides, the focus is now on taking care of the over 10.40 lakh people staying in relief camps and rehabilitating people whose houses were destroyed in the deluge.

    People from all over the country and abroad have pitched in to help the state by offering material and also cash donations to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF).

    A total of Rs 539 crore has been received till last night, official sources said.

  • Aug 24, 12:22 PM (IST)

  • Aug 24, 12:11 PM (IST)

  • Aug 24, 11:53 AM (IST)

