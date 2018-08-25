Kerala floods LIVE: Gates Foundation to send $6,00,000 aid for relief ops in Kerala

SC orders to maintain water level at 139 ft at Mullaperiyar dam

As a blame-game erupted between Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the devastating floods, the Supreme Court today directed the panel on the Mullaperiyar Dam to ensure that the water level at the reservoir is maintained at 139.99 feet till August 31.

The Mullaperiyar Dam, built in 1895 on Periyar River in Idukki District of Kerala, came under the spotlight with the Kerala government accusing Tamil Nadu, which maintains the reservoir, of sudden release of water leading to unprecedented deluge in the state. (PTI)