Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UAE never officially announced aid for Rs 700-cr Kerala flood relief: Ambassador

Meanwhile, the Left government in Kerala is at loggerheads with the BJP government at the Centre on the question of accepting foreign aid for rehabilitation purposes in Kerala.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid the debate on whether to accept or not financial aid pouring in from foreign governments for relief in flood-ravaged Kerala, UAE Ambassador Ahmed Albanna told The Indian Express that the Gulf nation has not made any official announcement so far on the specific amount.

Albanna told the paper that the assessment of relief needed for relief and rehabilitation is still going on and when asked if the UAE had not announced Rs 700 crore in aid, he said, “Yes, that is correct. It is not yet final. It has not been announced.”

Earlier this week, Chief Minister of Kerala had announced that the UAE will provide the flood-stricken state an assistance of Rs 700 crore and that the same has been communicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE's Armed Forces.

PM Modi had even tweeted his gratitude to the Emir of Abu Dhabi for his generosity.

related news

However, the Ministry of External Affairs – while expressing gratitude financial aid from foreign governments – stated that, “In line with the existing policy the Government is committed to meeting the requirements for relief and rehabilitation through domestic efforts”.

Ambassador Albanna told the paper that the discussion happened between UAE’s Prime Minister, Vice President and the Ruler of Dubai, and it primarily focused on sourcing out funds, medicines and other aid material to Kerala. He said that his country is also coordinating organisations like Red Crescent in UAE with local authorities in Kerala so as to disburse aid immediately. “The committee is coordinating with the federal authorities, since we know and understand the financial aid rules in India”, Albanna added.

Albanna mentioned that the UAE leads the world in providing humanitarian aid — from Kerala to Sudan, Bangladesh to Somalia. “It is part of UAE’s responsibility,” he said.

Aid Concerns

Meanwhile, the Left government in Kerala is at loggerheads with the BJP government at the Centre on the question of accepting foreign aid for rehabilitation purposes in Kerala. In fact, Union Minister of Tourism KJ Alphons, who hails from the state, said that he has pleaded with his fellow Cabinet ministers to make an exception in the case as “there are more than 1.3 million people in relief camps and more than two lakh houses have been damaged”.

However, Kerala’s BJP chief Sreedharan Pillai told that there was no such offer from the BJP and that “this is the biggest lie of the century, spread by the CPI (Marxist) and the Left”. He said that in the case such an offer was made, then it is the Centre’s prerogative to take a stand on it.

In the light of this, the EU Ambassador to India Tomasz Kozlowski announced a contribution of 190,000 euros for relief and channeled it through the Indian Red Cross. “The aid will directly benefit 25,000 from among the most affected people in some of the worst hit areas of the state,” the EU mission said in a statement.

While the incumbent government is in keeping with policy of not accepting foreign aid for a disaster which was formed in 2004 by the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, former National Security Advisor and Foreign Secretary Shiv Shankar Menon said that foreign aid could be used for long-term rehabilitation “case by case” if not for immediate relief.

Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Tao also tweeted:

First Published on Aug 24, 2018 12:41 pm

tags #Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan #Kerala flood relief #Kerala floods #Prime Minister Narendra Modi

