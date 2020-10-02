Jharkhand government issues guidelines for celebrating Durga Puja, Dussehra 2020

The Jharkhand government on October 2 issued guidelines that will have to be followed while celebrating Durga Puja and Dussehra amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the guidelines issued by the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand, only seven persons will be allowed inside a Durga Puja pandal/ mandap at any given point in time. This would include the organisers, priests, and other support staff. Public participation will not be allowed during the performance of rituals. Moreover, theme-based pandals will not be allowed this year to prevent crowding.

The guideline for Durga Puja celebration read: “Puja may be performed in specially erected small pandals/mandals, where it has been done traditionally, only with the objective performance of rituals without public participation. Durga Puja pandals and mandap must be covered from all sides to prevent any public view of the idols. Puja pandal/mandal will not be constructed on any theme.”

The government has also banned decoration by lighting, except in the area where the idol is placed. Additionally, puja committees will not be allowed to organise fairs or set up food stalls in and around the Durga Puja pandal/ mandap.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The government order further stated: “There shall be no musical or any other entertainment or cultural programme. No community feast or prasad/ bhog distribution function will be organised. No invitation will be issued in any form by the organisers of puja committees.”

Idol immersion will be allowed only at places approved by the district administration, the order read.

Jharkhand's total coronavirus tally stands at 83,651, of which 713 positive patients have died while 71,342 persons have recovered from the viral infection.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here