J&K to be Union Territory with Legislature, Ladakh without: Here's the difference

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 5 announced revoking of Article 370 of the Constitution. The article grants special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The official notification of the matter was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Centre also announced bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories (UTs).

The government announced that Jammu and Kashmir would be a UT with a Legislature while the Ladakh region will be a separate UT without a legislature. As a result, India would now have nine UTs.

Basics of a Union Territory

UTs are federal territories directly governed by the Centre.

The executive power of these territories rests with the President of India. The President is also the chief administrator of Union Territories according to Article 239 of the Constitution.

As per Article 240 (2), the President is accorded with supreme powers to regulate affairs of these territories except for those with their own Legislature.

With and without Legislature: What is the difference?

These UTs, such as the National Capital Territory (NCT) and Puducherry have their own Legislatures. Which means, they elect their own representatives and the local government. They are self-administered. Delhi and Puducherry do have Lieutenant Governors. However, they have a limited administerial role.

However, other UTs like Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH), Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands do not have their own Legislature. They are run by an administration led by a Lieutenant Governor. The Lieutenant Governors are appointed by the President.

UTs with their own Legislatures -- Delhi and Puducherry -- send representatives to the Rajya Sabha, besides the Lok Sabha.

Other UTs send representatives only to the Lok Sabha.

J&K and Ladakh will now have separate Lieutenant Governors. At present, Satya Pal Malik is the Governor of the unified state of Jammu and Kashmir, which includes Ladakh.