J&K to be made Union Territory, Ladakh to be UT without legislature

The Centre on August 5 informed Parliament that the state of Jammu and Kashmir would be bifurcated as Union Territories (UTs).

The government said that Jammu and Kashmir would become a Union Territory (UT) with a Legislature and Ladakh will be a different UT without a Legislature.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also informed Parliament that Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, that gives special status to J&K, will be abrogated.