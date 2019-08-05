App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 02:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

J&K to be made Union Territory, Ladakh to be UT without legislature

J&K would become a Union Territory (UT) with a Legislature while Ladakh will be a separate UT without a Legislature

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Centre on August 5 informed Parliament that the state of Jammu and Kashmir would be bifurcated as Union Territories (UTs).

The government said that Jammu and Kashmir would become a Union Territory (UT) with a Legislature and Ladakh will be a different UT without a Legislature.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also informed Parliament that Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, that gives special status to J&K, will be abrogated.

(Developing story. To be updated)

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 11:55 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Ladakh #Parliament #Politics #video

