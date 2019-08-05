J&K to be made Union Territory, Ladakh to be UT without legislature

J&K would become a Union Territory (UT) with a Legislature while Ladakh will be a separate UT without a Legislature
The Centre on August 5 informed Parliament that the state of Jammu and Kashmir would be bifurcated as Union Territories (UTs).
The government said that Jammu and Kashmir would become a Union Territory (UT) with a Legislature and Ladakh will be a different UT without a Legislature.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also informed Parliament that Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, that gives special status to J&K, will be abrogated.
(Developing story. To be updated)Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 11:55 am