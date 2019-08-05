Article 370 revoked, bifurcation into UTs: 10 things you need to know about J&K crisis right now

The announcement came amid confusion over additional deployment of security forces and the imposition of Section 144 in Jammu and Kashmir
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 5 announced scrapping of Article 370 in the Rajya Sabha.
The Centre also announced bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories (UTs).
Here’s all you need to know:
> Home Minister Amit Shah announced revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution. The article grants special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir.
> The official notification of the matter was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind.
> Centre has announced bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories (UTs).
> Jammu and Kashmir will be a UT with its own Legislature.
> Ladakh region will be a separate UT without its own Legislature.
> The two states will have separate Lieutenant Governors.
> Shah introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill in the Rajya Sabha for the same.
> Acrimonious scenes were seen in the Rajya Sabha soon after the announcements by the Home Minister.
> Reacting to the announcement former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted: “Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy.” Mufti said that it was a “unilateral decision” of the Government of India and that it “is illegal and unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K.”
> In the early hours of August 5, Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in parts of J&K including the Srinagar district as a precautionary measure. Key political leaders including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, among others, had been placed under house arrest late on August 4.For the latest updates on the developing situation in J&K, follow the LIVE blogSubscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.