Article 370 revoked, bifurcation into UTs: 10 things you need to know about J&K crisis right now

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 5 announced scrapping of Article 370 in the Rajya Sabha.

The Centre also announced bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories (UTs).

Here’s all you need to know:

> Home Minister Amit Shah announced revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution. The article grants special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir.

> The official notification of the matter was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind.

> Centre has announced bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories (UTs).

> Jammu and Kashmir will be a UT with its own Legislature.

> Ladakh region will be a separate UT without its own Legislature.

> The two states will have separate Lieutenant Governors.

> Shah introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill in the Rajya Sabha for the same.

> Acrimonious scenes were seen in the Rajya Sabha soon after the announcements by the Home Minister.

> Reacting to the announcement former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted: “Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy.” Mufti said that it was a “unilateral decision” of the Government of India and that it “is illegal and unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K.”

> In the early hours of August 5, Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in parts of J&K including the Srinagar district as a precautionary measure. Key political leaders including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, among others, had been placed under house arrest late on August 4.