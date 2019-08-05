App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Article 370 revoked, bifurcation into UTs: 10 things you need to know about J&K crisis right now

The announcement came amid confusion over additional deployment of security forces and the imposition of Section 144 in Jammu and Kashmir

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 5 announced scrapping of Article 370 in the Rajya Sabha.

The Centre also announced bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories (UTs).

Here’s all you need to know:

Close

> Home Minister Amit Shah announced revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution. The article grants special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir.

related news

> The official notification of the matter was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind.

> Centre has announced bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories (UTs).

> Jammu and Kashmir will be a UT with its own Legislature.

> Ladakh region will be a separate UT without its own Legislature.

> The two states will have separate Lieutenant Governors.

> Shah introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill in the Rajya Sabha for the same.

> Acrimonious scenes were seen in the Rajya Sabha soon after the announcements by the Home Minister.

> Reacting to the announcement former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted: “Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy.” Mufti said that it was a “unilateral decision” of the Government of India and that it “is illegal and unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K.”

> In the early hours of August 5, Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in parts of J&K including the Srinagar district as a precautionary measure. Key political leaders including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, among others, had been placed under house arrest late on August 4.

For the latest updates on the developing situation in J&K, follow the LIVE blog

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 12:29 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #JK #Politics #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.