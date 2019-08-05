App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 05, 2019 07:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kashmir crisis LIVE updates: Omar Abdullah, Mufti under house arrest; Cabinet likely to discuss situation, suggest reports

Live updates of the developing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Government has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Srinagar district. Many leaders have been put under house arrest

highlights

  • Aug 05, 07:54 AM (IST)
  • Aug 05, 07:51 AM (IST)

    What happened yesterday?

    In New Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had held a meeting with top security officials. He is believed to have discussed the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, according to reports.

    The hour-long meeting was attended by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials.

  • Aug 05, 07:36 AM (IST)

    Union Cabinet to meet this morning amid turmoil

    Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet is expected to meet at PM Modi’s official residence – 7 Lok Kalyan Marg – at around 9.30 am today. This meeting comes amid flaring tensions in Jammu and Kashmir and what has transpired there overnight.

    While the agenda of the meeting is still unclear, reports suggest that the Cabinet will discuss the situation in the Kashmir Valley.

  • Aug 05, 07:22 AM (IST)

    Good morning! Welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the developing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

  • Aug 05, 03:13 AM (IST)

    Update: Congress leader Usman Majid and CPI(M) MLA MY Tarigami claimed to have been arrested around midnight, news agency PTI reported.

  • Aug 05, 03:02 AM (IST)

    Update: Governor Satya Pal Malik held a late-night meeting with DGP, Chief Secretary at his residence in Srinagar.

  • Aug 05, 02:57 AM (IST)

    Update: Heavy deployments of local police, along with contingents of paramilitary forces, will fan out so that they are in place when the loudspeaker-mounted police vehicles make the announcement early morning.

  • Aug 05, 02:45 AM (IST)

    BREAKING: Sushma Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu confirms that mobile internet services have been suspended in Jammu, ANI reports.

  • Aug 05, 02:42 AM (IST)

    Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor of Srinagar: Not sure what lies on the other side of this night, but Kashmir and Kashmiris have long endured the unendurable - over and over again. May Allah be with us.

  • Aug 05, 02:39 AM (IST)

    Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone: Detained yet again. first detained in Delhi. Then in Sringar in 1990. Those detention centres were very harsh. Our workers r being sought by the police. My prayers with them. And hope they stay calm.

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.